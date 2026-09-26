Anuradha Kapur returns to Mahesh Elkunchwar’s Wada trilogy with ‘Virasat’

Inside the wada

In Virasat, the wada — a large mansion in Marathi — is more than a backdrop to the family’s conflicts. Scenographer Deepan Sivaraman places a water body at its centre, with different spaces of the household arranged around it. There is the kitchen, where much of the women’s labour takes place; the rooms, corridors and jhoolas; and the space associated with the family patriarch, Bhaskar.

Performed in an arena, the production gives audiences no single view of the action. Instead, spectators look into the house from different angles; their view is determined by where they sit. “Each viewpoint changes the story slightly because you are actually seeing through a room,” Kapur explains. “End-on theatre will focus on one part of the story, and what happens in the background is not visible. Here, there is no background or foreground.” A spectator may be only a foot away from one actor while another action unfolds elsewhere in the house. What is visible to one person may remain hidden from another.

The three-hour duration further complicates that relationship between audience and family. “Who are you? Are you part of the family? Are you part of the neighbourhood? Are you a bystander? Are you looking through a window just by chance?” Kapur asks. “Because you are seated there for three hours, you have to make a decision about how much a part of the family you are and how much distance you have from them.”