At 14, Ishaan Gupta turns six years of Origami into an exhibition in Delhi 

Paper and geometry

Of the different forms he works with, tessellations remain Gupta’s favourite. “They’re deeply mathematical and pattern-based,” he says. He points to a hexagonal tessellation designed by origami artist Eric Gjerde, in which a hexagonal sheet is divided into as many as 600 sections before being folded into a honeycomb-like structure. Animal figures come a close second. Unlike modular pieces, they often require working from complex crease patterns and demand an understanding of how a single sheet can be transformed into a recognisable form.

The scale of the work also means that origami is anything but an instant art form. Some pieces take an hour; others take days or even weeks. One of the largest works in the exhibition took Gupta two weeks of continuous folding and assembling.

For his animal figures, he often works from existing crease patterns by artists including Satoshi Kamiya, Riccardo Foschi, John Montroll and Shuki Kato. “Designing your own animal models takes a great deal of expertise and advanced thinking,” he says. Tessellations and modular origami, however, give him more room to experiment. “I keep folding and connecting pieces to form new designs, and the results can be just as breathtaking as the animal figures.”

Among the most demanding pieces he has attempted is Ryujin 3.5 by Satoshi Kamiya, considered one of the most challenging models in origami. The dragon requires a sheet of paper nearly a metre by a metre. “A single fold can take several minutes,” Gupta says.