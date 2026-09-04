After Penguin row, HarperCollins to publish Sonia Gandhi’s memoir

HarperCollins India has reportedly announced that it will publish Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s much-anticipated memoir, "Belonging: A Journey of Love," in India on November 10, 2026. The announcement comes after a controversy surrounding the book’s earlier publishing arrangements with Penguin Random House India (PRHI).
Reports said PRHI had stepped back from the deal following disagreements over proposed editorial changes and deletions in the manuscript. The disputed passages reportedly include Gandhi’s views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, her reflections on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and observations about Chinese intrusions into Indian territory.
Sonia Gandhi was reportedly unwilling to alter the passages, with her representatives arguing that changes to the Indian edition would create differences from the international version and effectively amount to censorship of Indian readers.
Penguin Random House India, however, disputed the characterization that it had simply refused to publish the memoir. The publisher said it remained “willing and keen” to work on the book, while stressing that fact-checking and editorial recommendations were part of its publishing process.
The controversy also triggered political criticism from Congress leaders. Senior party leader Ashok Gehlot described the reported developments as an “assault on the freedom of expression” and alleged that political pressure had influenced the publishing decision.
The international edition, published by Knopf, is expected to proceed as planned. With HarperCollins India now taking over the Indian edition, the memoir is set for a global release on November 10.
"Belonging: A Journey of Love" will trace Sonia Gandhi’s journey from her childhood in post-war Italy and marriage to Rajiv Gandhi to the personal tragedies and political experiences that shaped her decades at the centre of Indian public life.