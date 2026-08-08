Before the next disaster: Urgent reforms needed for India's dams

India has experienced multiple flash floods that have significantly impacted critical water infrastructure, such as dams and barrages. Dam breaches have a long history, with the worst disaster occurring in 1979

when the Machchhu dam in Gujarat collapsed, leading to thousands of deaths.

Recent years, particularly the 2020s, have seen a sharp increase in dam-related disasters. In 2021, the Chamoli-Rishiganga disaster breached two dams, while floods breached the Annamayya dam in Andhra Pradesh. In October 2023, a glacial lake outburst flood destroyed the Teesta-III dam, killing dozens downstream. Around the same time, structural issues arose with the new Medigadda barrage in Telangana. Most recently, in July 2026, a tunnel near the Teesta-IV project in Sikkim collapsed, causing numerous casualties.

These events highlight a pressing need for government agencies to improve regulation, management, and record-keeping of critical water infrastructure, which is vital for India's economic growth and affects

millions, especially amidst a looming water scarcity crisis.

A major question confronts the scientific community: are sites for dam construction being adequately studied from a critical investigation and survey standpoint? Dam safety concerns are intensifying in the current climate scenario. India has 6,628 large dams, according to data available on the DHARMA Portal (Central Water Commission, Ministry of Jal Shakti) standing as the third-highest number in the world after China and the United States. The major concern, however, is the age of many of these structures: more than a thousand are over fifty years old, and some have stood for over a century, all while continuing to contribute directly to India’s economy. They store the millions of litres of water that irrigate farms, supply drinking water to cities and villages, generate electricity and act as protective walls holding back floodwaters during the monsoon.

Like any ageing infrastructure, dams wear out over time; walls weaken, gates rust, and cracks develop. But unlike a failing building, a failing dam does not simply harm itself: a massive wall of water rushes downstream within minutes, and the towns and villages below often receive little or no warning.