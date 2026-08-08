The climate cost of a perfect glass of Israeli wine

As you meander through the cobbled stone lanes of Jaffa, a historical gem adjacent to Tel Aviv, the gentle breeze carries the salty scent of the turquoise Mediterranean Sea. Centuries-old, low-rise mansions stand proudly, now transformed into heritage hotels and bustling restaurants. Stone billboards whisper stories of Jewish and the region's history, while the soft footsteps of worshippers emerge from the ancient mosque after morning prayers.

The air vibrates with the hum of activity as establishments prepare for the day, their kitchens alive with the clatter of pots and the promise of brunch to come. An enticing aroma of wine glides through the artfully decorated alleys, drawing you in. I approach a middle-aged man unloading a mini truck, eager to discover the source of the aroma in the enchanting ancient city.

“These are our locally made wines,” says Lavi proudly. “But these days, people are losing their craving for it,” he adds with a smile while standing beside his mini truck. Lavi doesn't specify the reasons, as he claims to be a teetotaller. “My friends say our local wine is losing its flavour on their taste buds,” he mentions while shifting a crate of various wines and alcohol bottles into a restaurant.

According to some wine connoisseurs, the evaluation of wine is based on how long the flavours linger on the palate. Lavi's comment sparks curiosity to further explore what had happened to local Israeli wine and vineyards.

A couple of days later and I find myself travelling 40 km from Jaffa-Tel Aviv and find similar observations from Kobi, the owner of a wine shop on Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda Street. He shares that he used to be fond of Israeli wines and sold a record number of bottles each month. However, in recent years, he has noticed a change in the trend, with slower demand for domestic wines.