'India-Germany must work together to advance renewables, reduce fossil fuel dependence'

Amid geopolitical tensions severely impacting the global energy supply chain, India has been exploring alternative energy sources to remain immune to such disruptions.

Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy in India, Georg Enzweiler, explains how India and Germany are joining hands to find diverse solutions to the current crisis. He tells Jitendra Choubey that India-Germany collaboration can help both countries secure clean technology, explore diverse sources of critical minerals and create opportunities for companies in countries covered by India-EU trade deals, making the supply chain more resilient.

Germany has significant expertise in renewable energy, grid management, energy storage and green hydrogen. What technologies or joint projects is Germany willing to share with India, and how can this cooperation translate into actual manufacturing in India?

From the German government side, we are happy to share any technology in this field. It will be up to individual companies and businesses operating here with their Indian partners to share this technology. But I think it is in the interests of both India and Germany to share as much technology as possible and to go as far as possible with regard to the energy transition, for example, from fossil fuels to renewables. This is in the interest of both our countries.

Look at recent events, such as the war in the Gulf, which highlight our heavy reliance on fossil fuels from that region. When conflict arises there, it creates challenges for both India and Germany. We’ve seen fuel prices rise, and the shortage of liquefied natural gas has resulted in a lack of cooking gas. These issues underline the need for us to work together to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and advance the adoption of renewable energy.