'India-Germany must work together to advance renewables, reduce fossil fuel dependence'

Amid geopolitical tensions severely impacting the global energy supply chain, India has been exploring alternative energy sources to remain immune to such disruptions.
Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy in India, Georg Enzweiler, explains how India and Germany are joining hands to find diverse solutions to the current crisis. He tells Jitendra Choubey that India-Germany collaboration can help both countries secure clean technology, explore diverse sources of critical minerals and create opportunities for companies in countries covered by India-EU trade deals, making the supply chain more resilient.
Germany has significant expertise in renewable energy, grid management, energy storage and green hydrogen. What technologies or joint projects is Germany willing to share with India, and how can this cooperation translate into actual manufacturing in India?
From the German government side, we are happy to share any technology in this field. It will be up to individual companies and businesses operating here with their Indian partners to share this technology. But I think it is in the interests of both India and Germany to share as much technology as possible and to go as far as possible with regard to the energy transition, for example, from fossil fuels to renewables. This is in the interest of both our countries.
Look at recent events, such as the war in the Gulf, which highlight our heavy reliance on fossil fuels from that region. When conflict arises there, it creates challenges for both India and Germany. We’ve seen fuel prices rise, and the shortage of liquefied natural gas has resulted in a lack of cooking gas. These issues underline the need for us to work together to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and advance the adoption of renewable energy.
India aims to expand nuclear power as part of its long-term clean energy strategy, while Germany has already phased out nuclear power. Can German companies and research institutions contribute to safety systems, advanced materials and waste management technologies?
I am probably not enough of an expert to give specific advice on which parts of nuclear energy technology would be good to work on together. But I’m sure there are [areas]. And even though the German government has decided to opt out of nuclear energy, India has taken a different path. That doesn’t mean that we cannot work together on these issues.
What are Germany’s views on the technology gaps in India, especially in rare-earth separation and refining? Is Germany open to transferring technology or forming joint ventures to enhance these capabilities in India?
I believe that both India and Germany are well-positioned to collaborate on this issue because we rely on rare-earth elements. Given the current geopolitical situation, it’s important for us to reduce dependence on a single source for these materials. By pooling resources, we can explore alternative sources of rare earths that are vital for renewable energy and clean technology. This collaboration is not only necessary but also timely, as the demand for sustainable solutions grows. Working together, we can ensure a more diversified supply chain for these crucial materials, benefiting both our economies and contributing to global sustainability efforts. Let’s pursue this opportunity together.
How will the India-EU trade agreement change the business environment for German companies operating in India, and which sectors do you expect to benefit most? Conversely, what new opportunities will Indian companies gain in the German market?
The German economy has traditionally been strong in sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, precision machinery and the chemical industry. These industries not only contribute significantly to Germany’s economic strength but also position German companies as leaders in innovation and technology. I believe these companies will find valuable opportunities for collaboration and investment. These are areas in which I believe German companies will be very interested.
Conversely, India excels in textiles, chemical products and pharmaceuticals, which are rapidly growing, with many Indian companies already making substantial strides in research and development. This presents a significant opportunity for India to enhance its export capabilities to the European Union. I think both sides would greatly benefit from this collaboration. Hopefully, it will come into effect as soon as possible.
What are the three areas where you expect to see concrete investment, technology transfer or manufacturing outcomes within the next two to three years — and what mechanisms will ensure these agreements do not remain only MoUs?
Well, I think this is going on a day-to-day basis, basically. We have over 2,000 German companies here. We know only the well-known German companies. For instance, Siemens has been here since 1857, if I’m not mistaken. This is over 150 years. So, we have a very long tradition of German companies being here in India, and not just for quick gains but for the long term.
And I’m very happy that we have not only the big companies like Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, etc., but also many small and medium-sized companies whose names may not be as well known, but which are the backbone of our industry. They contribute immensely to the Indian economy by investing and creating jobs here.