Nepal disaster lays bare Himalayan hanging glacier threat

The devastating flash flood in Nepal has once again drawn attention to a little-understood hazard in the Himalayas - the collapse of hanging glaciers and the cascading floods they can trigger.

Around 9 am on August 26, a massive ice-rock avalanche reportedly blocked the Lende Khola, a tributary of the Bhote Koshi near the Nepal-China border. The sudden obstruction and subsequent release of water sent a violent surge of water, ice, sediment and boulders downstream, causing widespread destruction in Nepal.

The exact cause of the glacier collapse is yet to be established. But the disaster has highlighted growing concerns over the stability of glaciers in a warming Himalaya, where ice loss has accelerated sharply - nearly doubling the rate recorded three decades ago. The United Nations had declared 2025 the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation to highlight the importance of glaciers, snow and ice to the climate system and global water cycle.

What triggered the Nepal flash flood?

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a large glacier collapse occurred at an elevation of about 5 km near the Nepal-China border. The event generated ground vibrations equivalent to a magnitude 5.2 earthquake and sent a huge mass of ice and rock crashing into the Lende Khola gorge.

The debris blocked the river, creating conditions for a sudden surge downstream. The resulting flow carried mud, rocks, ice and large boulders, turning the river into a destructive, debris-laden torrent. An initial suggestion that an earthquake had triggered the collapse was subsequently abandoned, leaving scientists to determine what caused the glacier mass to fail.

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority cited satellite imagery from Planet Labs and reported that a large section of the glacier on the northern side of Langtang Himal detached and fell from an elevation of nearly 5.2 km to the river at about 3 km on the Nepal side.

A preliminary assessment by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) also indicated that a substantial ice-rock avalanche descended from high elevations into the Lende Khola, producing a rapid downstream surge.