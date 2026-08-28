Snow leopards continue to rule, roar in Western Himalayas

As the world’s attention turns to the Hindu Kush Himalayan region following the recent avalanche, researchers continue their painstaking work in the Western Himalayas, tracking the elusive snow leopard.

Like the Royal Bengal Tiger in the mainland, the snow leopard is an apex species of the high Himalayas. Yet, much remains unknown about its population and distribution. Although snow leopards are found across the Himalayan region, research has largely focused on the trans-Himalayan landscape - the rain-shadow region bordering the Tibetan Plateau. In the Greater Himalayas, their habitats are often in remote and difficult-to-access areas, making systematic studies challenging. The Greater Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has considerable potential as a snow leopard habitat. Protecting the landscape is important not only for the species but also because its high-altitude ecosystems serve as a freshwater source for millions living downstream.

A recent study by the Department of Wildlife Protection, J&K, and the National Conservation Foundation (NCF) recorded snow leopards across six landscapes - Kishtwar High Altitude National Park (KHANP), Paddar, Warwan-Renai, Thajwas-Zojila, Gurez and Pir Panjal. The report, Status of Snow Leopards and Other High-Altitude Mammals in Jammu and Kashmir with a Focus on Kishtwar Himalayas, was last updated in June 2026 and released in August.

Using the Spatially Explicit Capture-Recapture (SECR) model, researchers identified 21 individual snow leopards in KHANP. The model estimated snow leopard density at 0.35 individuals per 100 sq km, equivalent to about eight adults in the park. Researchers said the estimate provides important baseline data for future monitoring.

For the assessment, 45 camera traps were deployed in KHANP. Besides adults, cameras captured females with cubs, confirming a breeding population. Across the six landscapes, 193 camera traps were deployed.