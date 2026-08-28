South India turns to regional plan to manage human-elephant conflict

A road, railway line, power cable or farm can be more than an obstruction in an elephant’s path. Across South India, changes to the landscape are increasingly disrupting traditional elephant movement routes, pushing animals closer to human settlements and farms and raising the risk of deaths on both sides.

Against this backdrop, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been brought under a five-year regional action plan with a proposed outlay of ₹999.87 crore to address human-elephant conflict (HEC) through habitat protection, safer infrastructure, early warning systems, community participation and scientific monitoring.

The Regional Action Plan for Comprehensive Understanding and Management of Human-Elephant Conflict in South India, prepared by the Project Elephant Division of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), was unveiled in Visakhapatnam on World Elephant Day.

The plan takes a landscape-level approach, identifying elephant movement routes, bottlenecks, recurring conflict hotspots and measures that can prevent encounters before they occur.

Karnataka has the largest estimated elephant population among the four states, with 6,395 elephants in 2023, followed by Tamil Nadu with 2,961, Kerala with 1,920 and Andhra Pradesh with 142. The population figures, however, tell only part of the story. Between 2019-20 and 2023-24, 603 people died in elephant-related incidents across the four states - 242 in Tamil Nadu, 164 in Karnataka, 119 in Kerala and 21 in AP. In the same period, 190 elephants died — 72 in Karnataka, 52 in Tamil Nadu, 36 in Kerala and 30 in AP. The report notes that conflict is concentrated in identifiable landscapes and hotspots, with seasonal patterns often linked to crop cycles, water scarcity and elephant movements.