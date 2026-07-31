Heavy-duty vehicles: The silent killer of India’s air quality

In 2024, heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs) are estimated to have contributed 79 per cent of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission and 64 per cent of particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) along with other harmful pollutants such as black carbon, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide from their tailpipes.

This level of pollution caused by road transport was responsible for an estimated 90,000 premature deaths and 15,300 new cases of paediatric asthma in India in 2024, according to a report prepared by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT). These estimates included premature deaths resulting from ambient PM2.5, ozone (O3) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2), as well as new asthma cases associated with NO2.

The report titled ‘Health Benefits of Zero-Emission Transport through 2050’ evaluated the health impacts of air pollution from road transport and emphasized the advantages of transitioning to electric vehicles. It also noted that while HDVs represent a small share of the global fleet, they disproportionately contribute to air pollution. India’s air pollution is significantly impacted by HDVs despite these vehicles making up less than 4% of the country’s total fleet.

They are a major source of nitrogen oxides which are linked to premature deaths, as well as PM2.5 that can cause asthma. Light-duty vehicles and two and three-wheelers predominantly emit volatile organic compounds and carbon monoxide.