Indian cities to suffer massive job loss due to extreme heat

Extreme heat has emerged as one of the biggest threats to South Asia’s employment landscape with a latest World Bank report suggesting that soaring temperature wipes out about 31 million full-time jobs every year across the region while thwarting creation of more over the coming decades. In the report, ‘A Livable Future: Protecting Jobs and Growth from Extreme Heat in South Asia’s Cities,’ the World Bank says South Asia must generate employment for nearly 280 million additional working-age people by 2050 and most of them in cities. For, rising temperatures are making outdoor work increasingly unsafe, depressing labour productivity, reducing earnings and discouraging investment needed to create new jobs.

The World Bank says that Indian cities are slated to lose job-equivalent working hours (JELs) over the next few decades as heat-related work hour loss will mount drastically. By 2030, New Delhi is projected to lose full-time equivalent jobs from 2.66 lakh in 2030 to 6.29 lakh by 2080. Kolkata could lose the equivalent of 8.33 lakh jobs by 2080 due to working hours lost to excessive heat, up from 3.6 lakh in 2030. Mumbai is projected to lose the equivalent of 2.7 lakh jobs by 2080, up from 2.04 lakh in 2030, while Chennai’s losses are expected to nearly double from 1.41 lakh to 2.69 lakh over the same period.

Similarly, Ahmedabad and Surat are estimated to lose 1.48 lakh and 1.37 lakh jobs respectively by 2080. Varanasi, though recording the lowest absolute losses, is projected to see its figures increase from 51,000 in 2030 to 1.25 lakh by 2080. Among other South Asian cities analysed, Dhaka is expected to be the worst affected, with job-equivalent losses rising from 4.65 lakh in 2030 to 16.5 lakh by 2080.

The estimates are based on a moderate-emissions scenario (SSP2-4.5) and translate lost working hours caused by unsafe heat exposure into the equivalent number of full-time jobs. The JEL is not actual employment losses but converts lost work hours due to heat exposure into the number of full-time jobs those hours would represent, providing a measure of the economic impact of rising temperatures.

India’s jobs engine under pressure

India is expected to account for a substantial share of South Asia’s expanding workforce over the next quarter century. However, the World Bank report warns that the country’s employment will face a heat challenge. It cites research showing that extreme heat is already reducing labour productivity across sectors ranging from agriculture and construction to street vending and manufacturing. It cited that 90% of New Delhi street vendors reduced working hours due to heat in summer 2025.