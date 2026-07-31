New catfish from Odisha’s Budhabalanga named after legendary tigress Khairi

Legendary tigress Khairi, who became the face of wildlife conservation and a unique human-animal bond in Odisha nearly five decades ago, has now been honoured in a different way through a tiny freshwater catfish discovered in the Budhabalanga river in Mayurbhanj district.

Researchers Balaji Vijayakrishnan, Gaurav Anil Shinde and Prakash Chand Gogineni have named the new species as Pseudolaguvia khairii, as a tribute to the orphaned Royal Bengal tigress whose extraordinary life and close association with legendary conservationist Saroj Raj Choudhury left an indelible mark on India’s wildlife conservation.

The discovery, published in the international taxonomic journal Zootaxa on July 26, adds another species to the genus Pseudolaguvia, a group of small hillstream catfishes inhabiting the clear, fast-flowing rivers of India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar.

Only a few centimetres long, Pseudolaguvia khairii can be distinguished from all its known relatives by a unique fleshy protuberance at the base of its dorsal fin, a feature not previously recorded in the genus. The researchers also identified several other distinctive morphological characteristics that confirmed it as a species new to science.