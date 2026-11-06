Antarctic krill fishing: Hits trigger for second year, risks to penguins & whales

The Antarctic krill fishery has reached its annual catch threshold for the second consecutive year, raising concerns over fishing pressure in key feeding grounds used by penguins, seals and whales. While the existing system ensures fishing stops when the threshold is reached, the shrinking fishing window and concentration of catches in fewer areas highlight the need for stronger spatial and seasonal management, according to a new report. “The system is working. The fishing stops when the trigger level is reached,” said Tina Schoolmeester, lead author of Finding Common Ground for Antarctic Krill Management and strategic lead (Innovation Project Development) at GRID-Arendal.

“There has been an increase in krill fishing in recent years but never over this trigger level. What has changed is that rather than being more evenly spread across the year, the time window has shrunk. Hence the trigger level being reached already in August both in 2025 and 2026. So the pressure is, in that sense, that more is caught in a shorter time frame and in fewer areas,” she said.

The report published in October by GRID-Arendal, the University of the Arctic and Zoï Environment Network, highlights the challenge of balancing commercial fishing with conservation of the Southern Ocean ecosystem. The fishery reached the 620,000-tonne trigger level on August 12 this year, forcing fishing to stop for the season. The same threshold was reached on August 1 in 2025. In both years, catches were concentrated north of the Antarctic Peninsula and around the South Orkney Islands.

Antarctic krill (Euphausia superba), a small crustacean roughly the size of a thumb, collectively account for the largest biomass of any wild animal on Earth. They are a critical food source for penguins, seals and whales and play an important role in ocean nutrient cycling and carbon sequestration. Around 30% of the total krill biomass is concentrated in the Scotia Sea and the region north of the Antarctic Peninsula, where many predators breed and feed and most fishing takes place. The management challenge has intensified since 2024, when the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR), which regulates Southern Ocean fisheries, failed to agree on extending “conservation measure”. Introduced in 2009, the measure distributed catches across four subareas of ‘fishing Area 48’ to prevent excessive concentration in any one location.