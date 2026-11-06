Deep-sea life in Gulf of Mexico declined sharply after 2010 oil spill

Populations of deep-sea fish, crustaceans and cephalopods in the Gulf of Mexico have declined by nearly 60 per cent to 85 per cent over a short period, with no significant recovery recorded for more than a decade, according to a new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

The study, titled ‘Immense but not immutable: A sudden and sustained decline in deep-pelagic life in a large oceanic ecosystem’, found that the decline began around 2011, shortly after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, one of the largest marine oil spills in history.

Researchers identified the spill and the associated mitigation measures as the most plausible explanation for the decline, as they found no natural environmental factors that could account for the changes.

The research examined marine life from the surface to depths of 1,500 metre over a 12.5-year period, using deep-sea net sampling, acoustic surveys and genomic analysis. The findings showed that fish abundance fell by 63.5 per cent, crustaceans by 62 per cent and small cephalopods by 59.7 per cent between the 2011 baseline and subsequent surveys conducted from 2015 to 2023.