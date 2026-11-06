India’s changing climatic zone: Hotter & drier North, wetter South

In the last 70 years, northern India has become hotter and drier, with the extent of the dry zone appearing to expand. The zone, which previously ended in western Uttar Pradesh, has now extended into the eastern parts of the state.

At the same time, much of southern India has recorded an increase in precipitation, resulting in a decline in the hot semi-arid zone — an entirely opposite phenomenon. These findings are part of a study titled ‘Identifying the Climate Zones Shifts of Indian Meteorological Subdivisions: Insights from Historical Record’, conducted by scientists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune.

The research reveals a gradual alteration in the country’s climate zones, which could potentially have an impact on agriculture. Climate zones are defined by temperature and rainfall. Researchers redrew India’s climate map for three successive 30-year periods — 1951-1980, 1981-2010 and 1991-2020 — using data from IMD’s observational records. The study focuses on four climate zones: hot semi-arid (characterised by low rainfall), tropical savannah (warm throughout the year with a long dry season), tropical monsoon (the wettest zone, with heavy seasonal rainfall) and temperate (characterised by hot summers and mild, dry winters).

Changes across regions

In north-western India, the hot semi-arid zone expanded from approximately 25 per cent of the region’s area during 1951-1980 to 33 per cent in 1991-2020. In contrast, the temperate zone shrank from about 25 per cent to less than 20 per cent. This shift indicates that roughly 7 per cent of the region transitioned to drier conditions as temperatures rose and rainfall declined.