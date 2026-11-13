‘Hunting gods’ How people in Western Ghats perceive elusive dholes

For communities living in the forests and tea plantations of the Western Ghats, encounters with dholes, or Asiatic wild dogs, are more than just wildlife sightings. Over generations, these encounters have shaped stories, beliefs and a traditional understanding of an animal that many regard with a mixture of respect, curiosity and admiration.

In some tribal communities of Valparai in Tamil Nadu, dholes are known as ‘Vettaikara Apichi’, loosely translated as ‘hunting gods’. The name reflects a cultural association with the animals’ hunting prowess and a tradition of reverence, with researchers also documenting links to forest deities, shrines, rituals, prayers and oral traditions.

Two studies led by researchers from the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru, and Wildlife Conservation Society-India (WCS-India) have explored how such community knowledge can offer fresh insights into the lives of the endangered carnivores and the challenges of human-wildlife coexistence.

The findings suggest that people who share landscapes with dholes possess detailed knowledge of their movements, pack sizes, hunting strategies, vocalisations and interactions with other animals. Their experiences can also help researchers locate elusive packs and complement conventional wildlife monitoring.

The first study, titled ‘Local Ecological Knowledge offers opportunities to study and monitor elusive carnivores in coexistence landscapes’, covered Wayanad in Kerala and Valparai in Tamil Nadu. Researchers conducted 476 interviews with residents, plantation workers and Forest department personnel to document dhole sightings, habitat use, pack sizes and interactions with livestock, domestic dogs and other carnivores. It was authored by Pooja Saravanan, Sabiya Sheikh, Mayank Shukla, Jonathan Edward de Rozario and Arjun Srivathsa.