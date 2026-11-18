ANTALYA: In the global power game of UN climate talks, tiny islands form a small, but vocal bloc of nations demanding the world act on the climate crisis that threatens their existence.

This year's climate conference is in its second and final week in Turkey's resort town of Antalya. These talks follow months of climate-induced disasters, geopolitical shocks and an intensifying El Niño that is making life in the world's smallest countries even more precarious.

"We don't need more studies. We don't need more negotiations. We just need more action," Tonga Prime Minister Fatafehi Fakafānua said in an interview with The Associated Press.

As one of the world's "big ocean states," Tonga has maritime territory that dwarfs its land mass. Like many islands, Tonga's existence is threatened by climate change. Record-breaking ocean temperatures jeopardize the marine life Tongans depend on, and melting glaciers cause sea level rise that can increase erosion or flooding.

Tonga and other small island developing states, or SIDS, often play the role of a conscience to a warming planet, pleading with larger and more polluting nations to curb emissions before it's too late.

The islands are demanding that richer, more polluting countries pay for them to adapt to changing climates, mitigate their negative impacts and recover from climate-induced disasters.

"On our own, individual SIDS are small economies. We have little leverage, but when you put us together and we speak with one voice, we can speak pretty loudly and pretty strongly," said Ilana Seid, chair of the Alliance of Small Island States and UN ambassador from Palau.

Many of the agreements made at these talks are voluntary and nonbinding. The world has yet to agree on how to transition away from the fossil fuels that cause climate change. This is driving growing criticism of the Conference of the Parties, or COP, process.

Leaders, negotiators and activists alike said this year's COP31 talks need to restore hope that these conferences really make a difference on climate action.

"I feel that my future and the future of generations after me are on the line," said Atiterentaai Rinimarawa, a 24-year-old youth representative from the island nation of Kiribati. "We are not asking for sympathy, but we are calling for climate justice, stronger commitment and real action."

Island nations unite in Turkey

Turkey and Australia are co-hosting COP31. Leaders from the Pacific islands said they have had a more prominent role through Australia this year, especially with Fiji hosting a pre-COP meeting in October.

"I absolutely think that our voice has been elevated," Fakafānua said. "It just speaks to how far we have come, and it's taken this long, up to COP31, for us to be really center stage."

There are 39 small island states in the alliance, which Seid described as a "powerful bloc."

"Our vulnerabilities are so consistent, regardless of if you're from the Pacific, or the Caribbean, or the African region," Seid said. "The spotlight on the small island developing states is a little brighter this year."