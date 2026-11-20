India’s transition to electric mobility could play a major role in reducing its dependence on fossil fuels and curbing emissions from the transport sector. Accelerated electric vehicle (EV) adoption could potentially reduce the country’s combined oil and battery import bill by 61% by 2050, even if it continues to rely entirely on imported batteries, according to a new study by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).

The study, titled ‘India’s EV transition: Impact of electric vehicle battery demand on import payments from 2024 to 2050’, highlights the environmental and energy security implications of electrifying India’s road transport fleet. It points out that the reduction in petroleum consumption resulting from faster EV adoption would far outweigh the additional costs associated with battery imports.

The findings assume significance as transport remains a major source of oil consumption and associated greenhouse gas emissions. Replacing petrol and diesel vehicles with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) can reduce tailpipe emissions and help limit the sector’s contribution to air pollution and climate change.

Under the study’s Ambitious Electrification scenario, India’s combined oil and battery import payments in 2050 could be 61% lower than under the Baseline scenario, even without domestic battery manufacturing. The reduction would be 39% under the Momentum scenario. This is primarily because savings from avoided oil imports would substantially outweigh the additional expenditure on imported batteries.