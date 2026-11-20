India’s transition to electric mobility could play a major role in reducing its dependence on fossil fuels and curbing emissions from the transport sector. Accelerated electric vehicle (EV) adoption could potentially reduce the country’s combined oil and battery import bill by 61% by 2050, even if it continues to rely entirely on imported batteries, according to a new study by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).
The study, titled ‘India’s EV transition: Impact of electric vehicle battery demand on import payments from 2024 to 2050’, highlights the environmental and energy security implications of electrifying India’s road transport fleet. It points out that the reduction in petroleum consumption resulting from faster EV adoption would far outweigh the additional costs associated with battery imports.
The findings assume significance as transport remains a major source of oil consumption and associated greenhouse gas emissions. Replacing petrol and diesel vehicles with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) can reduce tailpipe emissions and help limit the sector’s contribution to air pollution and climate change.
Under the study’s Ambitious Electrification scenario, India’s combined oil and battery import payments in 2050 could be 61% lower than under the Baseline scenario, even without domestic battery manufacturing. The reduction would be 39% under the Momentum scenario. This is primarily because savings from avoided oil imports would substantially outweigh the additional expenditure on imported batteries.
The study estimates that the difference between the least and most favourable scenarios could reach $125 billion by 2050. Of this, $94 billion would result from faster vehicle electrification, while another $31 billion could be saved through greater domestic battery manufacturing.
However, the transition also presents growing resource and manufacturing challenges. India’s battery electric vehicle sales recorded a compound annual growth rate of 62.5% between FY 2019-20 and FY 2024-25, but domestic battery cell manufacturing has not kept pace, leaving the country almost entirely dependent on imports to meet its requirements. The study projects that annual battery demand could reach around 340 GWh under the Baseline scenario and 573 GWh under both the Momentum and Ambitious scenarios by 2050. The projections cover two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses and trucks.
Faster electrification would bring a substantial share of this demand forward, particularly before 2040. While domestic battery manufacturing is currently at an early stage, expanding local production could gradually reduce the need for imported batteries, with the differences between manufacturing pathways becoming more pronounced after 2030. From an environmental perspective, the findings underline the need to look beyond replacing internal combustion engine vehicles. Battery manufacturing, electricity generation and the sourcing of raw materials will also determine the overall environmental footprint of electric mobility.
While EVs eliminate tailpipe emissions, the climate benefits of electrification depend partly on the energy mix used to charge them. Similarly, responsible sourcing of battery materials, cleaner manufacturing processes and effective battery recycling systems will be essential to ensure that the transition does not shift environmental pressures from roads to mining and manufacturing centres.
The study makes a case for pursuing faster electrification alongside investments in domestic battery manufacturing.