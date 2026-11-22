The recent AgriVoltaics World Conference and Odisha’s announcement that it will roll out a dedicated agrivoltaics (Agri-PV) policy signal growing momentum for the sector.

Odisha deserves credit for taking this initiative to combine agricultural production and solar power generation on the same land. As a land-efficient technology, Agri-PV can ease the pressure on land requirements for solar projects while giving farmers an additional source of steady income. Small and marginal farmers constitute about 93 per cent of Odisha’s farming community, making them central to realising the potential of Agri-PV in the state. This makes Odisha a valuable setting for exploring how farmers can reduce their dependence on agricultural income and adopt changes in cropping patterns.

The iFOREST team has independently assessed Odisha’s Agri-PV potential by evaluating cropland against criteria including solar irradiance, slope, flood risk, proximity to protected areas, soil quality and distance from substations, while also considering land under horticultural crops.

The assessment identifies about 90,000 hectares of existing agricultural land as suitable for deployment, with an indicative technical potential of 38–75 GW. Realising even a fraction of this potential would make a substantial contribution to achieving the state’s clean energy vision.