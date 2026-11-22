The recent AgriVoltaics World Conference and Odisha’s announcement that it will roll out a dedicated agrivoltaics (Agri-PV) policy signal growing momentum for the sector.
Odisha deserves credit for taking this initiative to combine agricultural production and solar power generation on the same land. As a land-efficient technology, Agri-PV can ease the pressure on land requirements for solar projects while giving farmers an additional source of steady income. Small and marginal farmers constitute about 93 per cent of Odisha’s farming community, making them central to realising the potential of Agri-PV in the state. This makes Odisha a valuable setting for exploring how farmers can reduce their dependence on agricultural income and adopt changes in cropping patterns.
The iFOREST team has independently assessed Odisha’s Agri-PV potential by evaluating cropland against criteria including solar irradiance, slope, flood risk, proximity to protected areas, soil quality and distance from substations, while also considering land under horticultural crops.
The assessment identifies about 90,000 hectares of existing agricultural land as suitable for deployment, with an indicative technical potential of 38–75 GW. Realising even a fraction of this potential would make a substantial contribution to achieving the state’s clean energy vision.
Odisha’s Agriculture Production Clusters (APCs) offer an institutional foundation for facilitating Agri-PV. Launched in 2018, APCs bring together small and marginal farmers, largely women, into producer groups that form contiguous farmland. Around 20–25 producer groups are consolidated into an APC, which helps members plan production jointly, access inputs and credit, and sell to markets collectively. Since APCs already organise farmers, they can facilitate adoption, represent farmers’ interests in negotiations, and coordinate between farmer groups and solar developers.
Our block-level techno-economic analysis indicates that government support will be needed to make Agri-PV projects viable. The analysis indicates that farm revenues could increase sevenfold over the life of a project, making Agri-PV an important enabler of higher farmer incomes. The level and mode of financial support needed will require techno-economic analysis across agroclimatic zones and deliberations with stakeholders. Support that is poorly matched to local conditions could leave projects unviable or leave farmers with little to gain.
As Odisha prepares its policy, five areas deserve close attention. Clear rules for the dual use of agricultural land will ensure that farming remains the primary activity. Defining limits on the land area that can be used for PV installations could be a good way to ensure that Agri-PV remains agriculture-centric.
A well-defined leasing framework that safeguards farmers’ interests while providing legal certainty to developers will go a long way. Transparency and clarity on rent, lease duration and land title at the end of the project will help protect small landholders. Similarly, incentivisation through a blend of low-cost debt and feed-in tariffs can help make projects viable. The support should be designed so that both farmers and developers share the returns.
Scientifically designed pilots will generate much-needed field evidence to help identify and address design and operational problems. Pilots across different agroclimatic zones, involving a combination of crops, will help optimise the design. The policy should include a framework to pool and apply this knowledge.
Single-window clearances and multidisciplinary technical teams at the district level can strengthen implementation and facilitate the sharing of learnings. Standardised financing models and clear estimates of costs and returns can help APCs aggregate demand, access credit on better terms, and co-finance installations for their member farmers.
The Union government has an important role to play in encouraging other states to create an enabling environment for Agri-PV. Success will depend on choosing suitable sites, adapting designs to local crops and farming practices, and protecting agricultural productivity.
For Odisha’s small and marginal farmers, the prize is a more secure income from the same land they already cultivate. Getting the policy right at the outset, with clear rules, workable finance, tested designs and strong local institutions, will determine whether Agri-PV delivers on that promise. Odisha’s initiative could offer a valuable template for advancing clean energy while keeping agriculture and farmers’ interests at the centre.