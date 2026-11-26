NEW DELHI: The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) reduced household PM2.5 emissions in India by 15% in the 2025-26 financial year, according to a new study by Delhi-based non-profit organisation the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

The initiative prevented approximately 834 kilotonnes of primary PM2.5 emissions from households during the period. However, kitchens remain the largest source of pollution in the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP), where cooking with firewood, dung cakes, crop residues, coal and kerosene accounts for 36-49% of total primary PM2.5 emissions in the most polluted areas.

The CEEW study comes as winter smog settles over the plain, with Stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan in force across Delhi-NCR. While much attention is focused on stubble burning and Diwali firecrackers, which cause spikes in pollution, residential combustion is, in fact, the single largest source of PM2.5 emissions in the IGP's most polluted areas. The burning of household fuels continues throughout the year and intensifies every winter, when households also burn fuel for heating.

As polluted air crosses state borders and the government treats the IGP as a ‘giant single airshed,’ the study argues that city-by-city measures alone cannot resolve the problem. Cooking accounts for about 80% of household energy use, making the transition from polluting to cleaner cooking fuels essential to significantly reducing residential emissions.

To build on the gains made through PMUY, the study proposes a winter top-up on LPG refills and a capital subsidy for electric cooking devices for PMUY households across the IGP. These measures would be supported by a clean fuel mix comprising LPG, electric cooking and biogas, ensuring that cleaner air does not lead to a higher import bill.

While having an LPG connection is a step forward, it does not guarantee regular use in the kitchen. More than 105 million women now have PMUY connections, but progress across the plain remains uneven.

Government survey data for 2023-24 shows that LPG is the primary cooking fuel for 90% of households in Punjab, compared with 61% in Uttar Pradesh, 47% in Bihar and 40% in Jharkhand. CEEW's survey of rural households in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand found that 44% and 66%, respectively, still primarily use solid fuels for cooking, with fewer than one in ten households in these states relying exclusively on clean fuels.

The main barriers to LPG adoption are the cost of refills and inconsistent home delivery services. In urban areas, the problem is linked to enrolment. Only about 4% of LPG-using migrant workers surveyed across ten Indian cities were PMUY beneficiaries. PMUY 2.0 allows migrants to self-declare their addresses, suggesting that the barrier is more about awareness than paperwork.

PMUY households currently pay about Rs 642 for a cylinder in Delhi, after a subsidy of Rs 300 that has covered up to four cylinders a year since June 2026. The study proposes an additional subsidy of Rs 200 on each of the four cylinders between October and March, when pollution levels peak across the plain in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

At current prices, this would bring the cost of a refill down to about Rs 442, with the estimated total cost of the additional subsidy reaching up to Rs 4,000 crore a year.