The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) helped avert around 15 per cent of household PM2.5 emissions in India in 2025-26, even as traditional cooking fuels continue to be a major source of air pollution in the country’s most polluted regions.
A new study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) found that firewood, dung cakes, crop residue, coal and kerosene account for 36-49 per cent of total primary PM2.5 emissions in the most polluted parts of the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP). The study comes as winter smog settles over the plain, with Stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan in force across Delhi-NCR. While much of the focus remains on pollution spikes triggered by stubble burning and Diwali firecrackers, residential combustion is the single largest source of PM2.5 emissions in the IGP’s most polluted areas.
Traditional fuels are burnt year-round, with consumption increasing during winter as households also use them for heating. With the government treating the IGP as a ‘giant single airshed’, the study argues that city-specific measures alone cannot address the pollution crisis.
As cooking accounts for around 80 per cent of household energy use, CEEW has proposed extending the gains of PMUY through additional subsidies on winter LPG refills and capital subsidies on electric cooking devices. A combination of LPG, electric cooking and biogas could also reduce dependence on imported fuel.
“We can now put a number on what Ujjwala has done for India’s air. But many families still cook with firewood alongside LPG because the next refill is hard to afford,” said CEEW fellow Abhishek Kar. The study compared a decade of actual LPG sales with a hypothetical scenario without PMUY, assuming connections continued to grow at their pre-2016 rate. In 2025-26, actual LPG sales stood at 28.7 million tonne against a projected 22.9 million tonne without the scheme.
The additional LPG consumption over the decade helped avert 4,963 kilotonnes of PM2.5 and 132 kilotonnes of black carbon emissions, including 834 kilotonnes of PM2.5 in 2025-26 alone.
Though more than 105 million women hold PMUY connections, regular LPG use remains uneven. Government survey data for 2023-24 showed LPG was the primary cooking fuel for 90 per cent of households in Punjab, against 61 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 47 per cent in Bihar and 40 per cent in Jharkhand.
CEEW’s survey found that 44 per cent and 66 per cent of rural households in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, respectively, still relied exclusively on solid fuels, with refill costs and irregular home delivery being the key barriers. The study proposed an additional subsidy of Rs 200 each on four cylinders between October and March across seven IGP states and Delhi, counting Delhi among the seven jurisdictions, bringing refill prices down to around Rs 442 at an annual cost of Rs 4,000 crore.
It also recommended that state governments provide a ₹300 subsidy each on at least two cylinders during non-winter months if the Centre’s subsidy remains restricted to four cylinders annually, at an estimated annual cost of ₹2,400 crore.