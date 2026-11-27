The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) helped avert around 15 per cent of household PM2.5 emissions in India in 2025-26, even as traditional cooking fuels continue to be a major source of air pollution in the country’s most polluted regions.

A new study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) found that firewood, dung cakes, crop residue, coal and kerosene account for 36-49 per cent of total primary PM2.5 emissions in the most polluted parts of the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP). The study comes as winter smog settles over the plain, with Stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan in force across Delhi-NCR. While much of the focus remains on pollution spikes triggered by stubble burning and Diwali firecrackers, residential combustion is the single largest source of PM2.5 emissions in the IGP’s most polluted areas.

Traditional fuels are burnt year-round, with consumption increasing during winter as households also use them for heating. With the government treating the IGP as a ‘giant single airshed’, the study argues that city-specific measures alone cannot address the pollution crisis.

As cooking accounts for around 80 per cent of household energy use, CEEW has proposed extending the gains of PMUY through additional subsidies on winter LPG refills and capital subsidies on electric cooking devices. A combination of LPG, electric cooking and biogas could also reduce dependence on imported fuel.