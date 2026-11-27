The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) has constituted a three-member sub-committee to evaluate the ecological impacts of the extensive submergence of forest land caused by the diversion of 3,278 hectares of forest for the proposed 1,720 MW Kamala Hydroelectric Project in Arunachal Pradesh.

If the proposal is approved, it could potentially lead to the felling of a staggering 23,40,213 (23.40 lakh) trees.

The sub-committee will be led by MM Pant, a member of the advisory committee, and will assess the consequences for forest ecosystems, biodiversity, wildlife habitats and ecological connectivity related to the forest land diversion. The other two committee members are Nityanand Srivastava, also a member of the FAC and scientist Charan Jeet Singh.

The sub-committee will examine the specific requirements for forest land and evaluate the feasibility of minimising the proposed diversion and submergence. It will also assess the extent of tree and bamboo loss resulting from the submergence and other project components and explore ways to avoid or reduce such loss, particularly since the proposed diversion falls within a High Conservation Value Zone.

Project documents confirm that there are no national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, biosphere reserves, tiger reserve buffer zones, elephant corridors, or wildlife migration corridors located within 10 kilometers of the project area. Additionally, the committee has been tasked with assessing the likely impacts on local communities, including project-affected families, and reviewing the proposed rehabilitation, resettlement and compensatory measures. Initial estimates suggest that around 1,300 families from six villages may be affected by the project.