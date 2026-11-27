As the world grapples with increasingly deadly heatwaves, wildfires, unseasonal rainfall, devastating floods and glacial lake outburst disasters, global climate diplomacy appears to be struggling to keep pace with scientific reality. The outcome _ or the absence of it _ at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, is the latest testimony to this alarming fact.
Climate change is no longer a distant threat but a reality the world must confront. Scientific evidence has established that the continued exploitation and burning of fossil fuels are driving global warming, contributing to premature deaths, widespread destruction of property and enormous economic losses. The COP31 climate summit ended on Sunday without consensus on transitioning away from fossil fuels or firm financial commitments to address the climate crisis.
Originally scheduled to conclude on November 20, the summit was extended by two days but failed to break the deadlock. A major point of contention was the inclusion of the term ‘fossil fuels’ in the final text. Türkiye and Australia, which steered the negotiations, failed to bridge differences over how to address the primary driver of global warming. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed frustration over the deadlock, saying, “We can’t put out the fire while pouring fuel on it.” He accused powerful fossil fuel interests of obstructing climate action while continuing to reap profits, stressing that the summit’s outcome did not alter the reality of the climate crisis.
Science versus diplomacy
What transpired at COP31 reflects a deeper malaise in global climate negotiations — a widening gap between scientific knowledge and political will, compounded by economic interests tied to fossil fuels. While climate science has unequivocally established the role of fossil fuels in global warming, international diplomacy has repeatedly failed to translate this knowledge into meaningful action.
Major fossil fuel-producing countries, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, led a bloc opposing stronger language on transitioning away from oil, gas and coal. Developed nations, particularly the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan, resisted measurable financial commitments to support climate action in developing countries. Consequently, the draft text outlined goals for electrification and carbon capture technologies but lacked firm commitments on transitioning away from fossil fuels or providing public finance to developing countries.
Three years after countries agreed at COP28 to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems, COP31 did little to inspire confidence that nations would deliver on that commitment.
The draft text supported the large-scale deployment of carbon capture and storage technologies by 2035 and encouraged wider adoption of technologies that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. While cautioning against using these technologies as an excuse to delay emission reductions, the emphasis on technological solutions without corresponding fossil fuel commitments raised questions over the direction of global mitigation efforts.
Countries, however, reached an understanding on the role of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in the 2028 Global Stocktake, which assesses collective progress towards climate goals. It accommodated concerns raised by countries such as India over accelerating the assessment process. With no consensus on the overarching Antalya pact, its draft provisions have no formal standing as an adopted decision. Countries agreed to continue deliberations and prepare for COP32 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in 2027.
Electrification push
The proposed goal of increasing the share of electricity in global final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035 signals a positive direction for the energy transition.
The draft also emphasised strengthening power grids, expanding energy storage, improving system flexibility and ensuring wider energy access, shifting the global focus beyond merely adding renewable energy capacity. However, the absence of specific financial commitments to support these ambitions remains a major concern, particularly for developing economies such as India, where rapid renewable energy expansion must be accompanied by substantial investment in transmission and storage infrastructure.
Global diplomacy at crossroads
The failure of COP31 has once again exposed deep-rooted divisions in global climate diplomacy. Similar disagreements had stalled negotiations at COP6 in The Hague in 2000 and COP15 in Copenhagen in 2009. Despite these setbacks, the Paris Agreement of 2015 remains the guiding framework for global climate action, seeking to hold the rise in global temperatures well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels while pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5°C.
The consensus-driven decision-making process under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), while ensuring representation of diverse national interests, has also made decisive action increasingly difficult.
As successive UN reports warn of the widening gap between climate commitments and actual emission reductions, the window for limiting global warming to 1.5°C is rapidly narrowing. The challenge before COP32 in Addis Ababa will be to restore momentum to climate negotiations, rebuild trust between developed and developing countries and translate scientific imperatives into political commitments. The credibility of multilateral climate action will depend not merely on what countries agree upon at negotiating tables but on what they deliver on the ground.