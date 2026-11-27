As the world grapples with increasingly deadly heatwaves, wildfires, unseasonal rainfall, devastating floods and glacial lake outburst disasters, global climate diplomacy appears to be struggling to keep pace with scientific reality. The outcome _ or the absence of it _ at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, is the latest testimony to this alarming fact.

Climate change is no longer a distant threat but a reality the world must confront. Scientific evidence has established that the continued exploitation and burning of fossil fuels are driving global warming, contributing to premature deaths, widespread destruction of property and enormous economic losses. The COP31 climate summit ended on Sunday without consensus on transitioning away from fossil fuels or firm financial commitments to address the climate crisis.

Originally scheduled to conclude on November 20, the summit was extended by two days but failed to break the deadlock. A major point of contention was the inclusion of the term ‘fossil fuels’ in the final text. Türkiye and Australia, which steered the negotiations, failed to bridge differences over how to address the primary driver of global warming. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed frustration over the deadlock, saying, “We can’t put out the fire while pouring fuel on it.” He accused powerful fossil fuel interests of obstructing climate action while continuing to reap profits, stressing that the summit’s outcome did not alter the reality of the climate crisis.

Science versus diplomacy

What transpired at COP31 reflects a deeper malaise in global climate negotiations — a widening gap between scientific knowledge and political will, compounded by economic interests tied to fossil fuels. While climate science has unequivocally established the role of fossil fuels in global warming, international diplomacy has repeatedly failed to translate this knowledge into meaningful action.

Major fossil fuel-producing countries, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, led a bloc opposing stronger language on transitioning away from oil, gas and coal. Developed nations, particularly the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan, resisted measurable financial commitments to support climate action in developing countries. Consequently, the draft text outlined goals for electrification and carbon capture technologies but lacked firm commitments on transitioning away from fossil fuels or providing public finance to developing countries.