As countries remain divided over the phase-out of fossil fuels, a Visakhapatnam-based research institute has proposed an industrial decarbonisation model that seeks to separate coal consumption from coal combustion, allowing the resource to be used as a chemical feedstock while replacing coal-fired industrial heat with nuclear energy.
The Institute for Solid Waste Research and Ecological Balance (INSWAREB), a United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)-accredited observer organisation, has submitted a policy brief to the UNFCCC, proposing its ‘Holistic Energy Circularity’ framework as an alternative pathway for coal-dependent developing economies to reduce industrial emissions without immediately discontinuing the use of domestic coal resources.
The proposal comes against the backdrop of disagreements over the phase-out of fossil fuels at COP31 in Antalya. INSWAREB believes distinguishing between the use of coal as a fuel and as a raw material for chemical production could help address some of the economic and energy security concerns holding back climate negotiations.
INSWAREB scientist N Kalidas said the concept note was submitted on November 23, outlining a framework that aims to eliminate coal combustion for industrial heat and power while retaining its use in the production of chemicals, fertilisers and synthetic fuels.
The four-pillar model proposes diverting the entire coal input towards chemical feedstock for polygeneration, using small modular reactors (SMRs) coupled with thermal plasma technology for high-temperature industrial processes, deploying SMRs to supply uninterrupted electricity and steam, and converting industrial mineral residues into construction materials.
Under the proposed arrangement, nuclear-powered thermal plasma systems operating at temperatures ranging from 1,500 to 3,000 degrees Celsius would provide the heat required for industrial processes, replacing coal combustion. The institute also proposes co-locating SMRs with industrial facilities to provide continuous electricity and process steam, thereby reducing dependence on fossil fuel-based power generation.
A key component of the framework is the utilisation of industrial waste. INSWAREB proposes processing vitrified slag, which accounts for around 30 per cent of the mineral residue under its framework, into geopolymer cement or Portland slag cement. The approach is intended to reduce the use of conventional Portland clinker, a significant source of emissions in cement manufacturing.
According to the institute’s estimates, implementation of the integrated model could bring down annual carbon dioxide emissions from a baseline of around 1.66 million tonnes to between 0.72 million tonnes and 1.19 million tonnes. These projected reductions would, however, require validation through industrial-scale implementation.
The policy brief urges climate-negotiating blocs to recognise zero-combustion carbon conversion as an eligible industrial mitigation pathway under nationally determined contributions (NDCs). It also seeks concessional transition finance and support through Article 6 carbon market mechanisms to establish pilot projects in coal-dependent economies.
INSWAREB argues that finding a non-combustion industrial application for coal could help address concerns over stranded resources while enabling the phase-out of unabated coal-fired industrial heat and power. However, the proposed integration of SMRs, thermal plasma systems and chemical synthesis would require a detailed assessment of technological feasibility, costs, safety and lifecycle emissions before its climate benefits can be established.