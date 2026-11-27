As countries remain divided over the phase-out of fossil fuels, a Visakhapatnam-based research institute has proposed an industrial decarbonisation model that seeks to separate coal consumption from coal combustion, allowing the resource to be used as a chemical feedstock while replacing coal-fired industrial heat with nuclear energy.

The Institute for Solid Waste Research and Ecological Balance (INSWAREB), a United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)-accredited observer organisation, has submitted a policy brief to the UNFCCC, proposing its ‘Holistic Energy Circularity’ framework as an alternative pathway for coal-dependent developing economies to reduce industrial emissions without immediately discontinuing the use of domestic coal resources.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of disagreements over the phase-out of fossil fuels at COP31 in Antalya. INSWAREB believes distinguishing between the use of coal as a fuel and as a raw material for chemical production could help address some of the economic and energy security concerns holding back climate negotiations.

INSWAREB scientist N Kalidas said the concept note was submitted on November 23, outlining a framework that aims to eliminate coal combustion for industrial heat and power while retaining its use in the production of chemicals, fertilisers and synthetic fuels.