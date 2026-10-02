Deficient monsoon leaves India’s reservoirs under pressure

NEW DELHI: The country is heading into the post-monsoon and winter cropping season with a growing water concern after the 2026 Southwest Monsoon ended with rainfall 12.6% below normal, while the southern peninsula recorded a sharper 24% deficit.

The shortfall has left several major reservoirs with significantly less water than both last year and their long-term average, raising concerns over irrigation availability for the upcoming Rabi season. The southern peninsula is among the worst-affected regions, with the rainfall deficit adding pressure to already stressed river basins.

Data from the Central Water Commission (CWC), which monitors 178 major reservoirs, shows that their combined live storage stood at 132.734 billion cubic metres (BCM) at the end of the monsoon.

That represents 71.84% of their total live storage capacity and is substantially below last year’s 166.856 BCM. The current storage is also below the 10-year average of 151.118 BCM, signalling a weaker water position as farmers prepare for the winter crop cycle.

The situation is particularly concerning in the Cauvery basin, where deficient rainfall has increased water stress. Lower reservoir levels could intensify competition over water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, particularly as irrigation requirements rise during the Rabi season.

The CWC data shows that the problem extends beyond the south.