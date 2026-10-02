Odisha diverted over 12,000 hectares forest land in last 5 years

Odisha has diverted more than 12,700 hectare of forest land for non-forest purposes over the last five years, even as forest fires affected more than 11,700 hectares across the state in the three years from 2024 to 2026, according to statistics available with the state government.

As per the available data, 12,794 hectare of forest land has been diverted between 2021-22 and 2025-26 for various development and non-forest activities, including mining, industries, road and other projects.

The diversion has been recorded across different forest divisions with considerable variations. Keonjhar forest division recorded the highest forest area diverted at 3,795 hectare, followed by Nayagarh forest division at 1,834 hectare, Koraput circle at 870 hectare, Bonai forest division at 693 hectare and Jharsuguda forest division at 694 hectare. Several other divisions have also reported diversion of hundreds of hectares forest land during the period.

Against this diversion, compensatory afforestation has been earmarked over 23,392 hectare, including 15,360 hectare of forest land and 8,031 hectare of non-forest land.