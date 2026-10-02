Threat to food security from patchy monsoon and stronger El Nino spectre

The latest projection from the International Research Society for Climate and Society (IRI) at Columbia University does not augur well. With all 22 models pointing to a very strong El Niño through the ensuing winter, its forecast could mean India is looking at enhanced climate-risk in the days to come.

The strengthening El Niño, coupled with a positive Indian Ocean Dipole, adds uncertainty to the agricultural outlook as the country, fresh from a patchy monsoon, is set to enter the Rabi season with concerns over Kharif crop output and depleted reservoirs.

This year’s southwest monsoon (SWM) rainfall was only 87.4 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), totalling 759.5 mm between June and September, compared to the normal 868.6 mm.

For perspective, this is the fourth-lowest rainfall recorded since 2001 and the thirteenth, since 1901. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) describes it as ‘not bad’, considering the influence of El Niño. The all-India rainfall deficit stands at 12.6%, which doesn’t convey much on its own. Except for July, rest of months received insufficient rainfall. For instance, only five out of the total 18 weeks of the SWM recorded normal to above-normal rainfall, the rest experiencing subdued conditions. The patchy and uneven distribution of rainfall led to drought in some areas and floods in others.

Out of the total 36 meteorological subdivisions, 17 experienced deficient rainfall, while one region (Odisha) recorded excess rainfall, and the rest had normal rainfall. In a district-wise analysis, 282 districts (38%) fell into the largest category of below-normal rainfall, while 34 districts (5%) recorded significantly below-normal rainfall out of a total of 741 districts.