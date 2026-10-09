After Nepal floods, €19-mn push to strengthen South Asia’s disaster preparedness

As Nepal struggles to recover from catastrophic floods that have killed at least 1,500 people and over 6,000 missing, a new €19-million European Union-funded programme to strengthen disaster preparedness across South Asia has brought renewed hope, after Project SERVIR-Hindu Kush Himalaya was shut down following USAID funding cut.

The four-year South Asia Disaster Risk Reduction (SA-DRR) programme, launched on October 7 by the EU, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the European Space Agency (ESA), aims to help seven countries, including India and Nepal, use satellite observations and climate services for hazard monitoring, early warning, risk assessment and infrastructure planning.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of Project SERVIR-Hindu Kush Himalaya (SERVIR-HKH), a regional programme involving the US Agency for International Development (USAID), NASA and the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD). The programme used satellite data and geospatial analysis to support disaster risk reduction, water-resource management and environmental monitoring across the Hindu Kush Himalaya region. Its work was disrupted after US funding was cut in January 2025, halting efforts to improve landslide monitoring and develop slope-motion detection for landslide forecasts.

Some services, including stream flow prediction and forest-fire monitoring, continue, but flood-inundation mapping is no longer operational. The US State Department said the programme’s tools and services remained active through ICIMOD and that other US-supported flood-mitigation initiatives continued in Nepal.

The funding disruption has sharpened concerns about the vulnerability of disaster preparedness systems that depend on long-term research, technical expertise and institutional continuity. The August 26 floods in Nepal, triggered by a rapid slope failure associated with a glacier collapse in the Langtang region, sent a torrent of water, ice and debris downstream, devastating settlements and infrastructure. The European Space Agency subsequently used Copernicus satellite imagery to document the inundation and support emergency mapping and recovery.