Four nations join forces to tackle rising El Nino heat

As El Nino packs more power and extreme heat emerges as a growing public health and livelihood challenge across South Asia, India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan are seeking to strengthen regional cooperation, with four new country assessments identifying gaps in heat preparedness. The assessments, released at the Global Heat Forum on Thursday by the South Asia Hub of the Global Heat Health Information Network (GHHIN), caution that heat action plans and weather alerts must translate into effective protection on the ground, particularly for outdoor workers, vulnerable communities and people with limited access to healthcare and cooling.

The reports have been prepared by the Hub, hosted by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) in New Delhi with partners including the Sustainable Futures Collaborative (SFC), Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).

The assessments come as an El Niño event strengthens across the Pacific, raising the risk of another severe heat season in the region. The reports point that while governments have made progress in heat planning and forecasting, health surveillance, dedicated financing and coordination across departments remain uneven.

“Extreme heat is now a year-round, regional risk in South Asia, and these assessments show the region is not starting from zero,” said Dr Vishwas Chitale, fellow at CEEW and chair of the GHHIN South Asia Hub. The priority, he said, is to connect forecasts with health systems, local budgets and labour rules so that warnings reliably lead to protection.

India has advanced furthest in institutionalising heat preparedness but the scale of the challenge remains substantial. A district-level assessment cited in the report found that 57 per cent of the country’s 734 districts, home to nearly three-quarters of the population, face high to very high heat risk.

The country has moved from reactive relief towards risk reduction, with more than 250 city and district heat action plans in place. Heatwaves have also been recognised as a notified natural disaster under India’s disaster risk management framework, enabling access to disaster-related funding. India has expanded surveillance of heat-related illnesses and trained more than 18,000 medical officers. The India assessment calls for heat preparedness to extend beyond disaster management. It recommends dedicated and sustained financing, stronger coordination between departments and the integration of health outcomes into heat action plans to determine whether interventions actually reduce illness and deaths.