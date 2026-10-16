India’s uranium dilemma: Between nuclear ambition and local anxiety

To address public concerns, UCIL is also undertaking a study to determine whether uranium mining is associated with diseases such as cancer and skin disorders.

“There has been a strong negative public perception of uranium mining, but so far, there is no evidence,” Dr Rao says, rejecting claims that mining has exposed surrounding communities to radiation and caused related health problems.

While there have been local reports of cancer and skin diseases, he attributes these to other local conditions and lifestyle factors rather than UCIL’s mining activities.

UCIL plans to commission a comprehensive study on the impact of uranium mining on local communities, water and food sources. The study is expected to be entrusted to institutions with expertise in radiation research, such as the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital or the Indian Institutes of Technology.

At a nearby processing facility, visitors are shown how mined ore undergoes grinding, filtration and other treatment processes to produce a concentrated uranium compound resembling turmeric powder. The demonstration is intended to explain the process and familiarise visitors with a mineral whose strategic importance is often overshadowed by fears surrounding radioactivity.

Public acceptance holds the key

India currently operates eight uranium mines, seven in Jharkhand and one in Andhra Pradesh. The country plans to double uranium production by 2036, including through proposed mining operations at Rohil in Rajasthan and the recovery of uranium from copper-related waste at Mosabani in Jharkhand.

The expansion is driven partly by the relatively low concentration of uranium in domestic ore. Indian uranium ore generally contains between 0.03 and 0.1 per cent uranium, significantly lower than the concentrations found in uranium-rich deposits in countries such as Canada, Australia and Kazakhstan, where grades can be substantially higher.

India currently has 24 operational nuclear power reactors, with an installed capacity of about 8.78 GW. It has set a target of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, making an expansion of fuel supplies and supporting infrastructure essential to its plans.

Yet some proposed mining projects have encountered sustained local opposition. Uranium deposits have been identified in Gogi in Karnataka and in Meghalaya, but concerns over radiation, environmental damage and public health have complicated efforts to move ahead.

On August 26, 2026, the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution opposing uranium mining and the establishment of processing facilities in the state. Residents of Gogi village in Karnataka’s Yadgir district have also protested against mining proposals.

Resistance is not confined to uranium extraction. In Madhya Pradesh, villagers in Rojhauhi and Sarai Kala reportedly halted site investigations for a proposed nuclear power project backed by Tata Power in October 2026, raising concerns about the environment, radioactive waste management, public consultation and local consent procedures.

Senior officials from the Department of Atomic Energy and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) have also identified community resistance as a significant barrier to the expansion of nuclear power.

Prasenjit Pal, senior adviser for nuclear energy at Bajaj Energy, said community support was essential for nuclear projects to proceed. “Regardless of the technology or exclusion zones established for nuclear units, without some form of local support and addressing community concerns, projects will falter,” he said at the 20th India Energy Summit.

Pal cited the extensive public outreach undertaken for a joint venture project in Banswara, Rajasthan, involving NTPC and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), as an example of efforts to reassure communities about safety.

The energy imperative

As the West Asian crisis shows no signs of easing, India is urgently seeking alternative energy sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited several uranium-rich countries to secure the nuclear fuel needed to strengthen the country’s energy security.

Nuclear energy is also crucial to India’s efforts to meet its commitments under the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. By increasing nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047, India could potentially avoid an additional 300 million to 400 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, assuming nuclear power directly replaces coal-fired generation. In 2023 alone, India’s operational nuclear fleet prevented approximately 45 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

(The writer was at Jaduguda at the invitation of the Department of Atomic Energy)