Rare Jeypore ground gecko found in bauxite reserve

Four sightings of the endangered Jeypore Ground Gecko in the Balda hills of Odisha over the past year have intensified concerns over a proposed opencast bauxite mine in a forest landscape that is both ecologically significant and sacred to indigenous communities.

The gecko (Cyrtodactylus jeyporensis), a rare reptile with a restricted range in the northern Eastern Ghats, has been sighted in the hills in October 2025, March 2026, September 2026 and October 2026. The development raises questions about the potential impact of the project on a little-studied species whose specialised habitat comprises high-elevation forests, rocky outcrops and boulder crevices. “Based on my extensive field experience I strongly advise against the mining of bauxite in the Balda hills and insist on prioritising the conservation of biodiversity of the area, in particular the Jeypore Ground Gecko,” said Romulus Whitaker, herpetologist and Padma Shri awardee.

Calling the reptile a “flagship species of the area”, Whitaker warned that the proposed mining project “will most definitely see the end of the habitat of this important species, as well as others, including some yet undescribed.”

Ishan Agarwal, one of the Indian herpetologists who rediscovered the species in 2010, said it was added to Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act in 2022 and is listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

“It is an ecologically and biogeographical significant species having split from its closest relatives over 20 million years ago,” Agarwal said.