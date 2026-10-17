Nepal’s floods and avalanches are India’s early warning

There is no such thing as an easy mountain.

In 2022, I was choosing my first 8,000-metre peak. Manaslu was the obvious candidate, the peak climbers around the world call the gentle introduction to the giants. That autumn, Nepal issued a record 404 permits for it, and with support teams, somewhere between 700 and 1,000 people were on its slopes.

On 26 September, an avalanche between Camps 3 and 4 killed Anup Rai, a 34-year-old Nepali climber carrying oxygen up to Camp 4. The same day, Hilaree Nelson, whom her sponsor called the most prolific ski mountaineer of her generation, triggered a small slide while skiing from the summit and fell to her death. Six days later, another avalanche flattened tents at base camp. Even Ralf Dujmovits, one of the most experienced high-altitude climbers alive, turned back in the wind and snow.

In 2024, I chose Annapurna instead to start my 8000m journey, and the mountain climbers whispered about. Manaslu taught me that no mountain is easy. The mountain makes the decisions. All we control is how ready we are when it does.

This autumn, Manaslu repeated the lesson. Heavy snow buried the mountain through September. On the night of September 19, an avalanche struck Camp 3 and buried Dhruba Jyoti Guha, a German climber of Indian origin, and his guide Phursemba Sherpa inside their tent. Theirs were the third and fourth deaths of the season. Within days, most expeditions had abandoned the mountain.

Three weeks later, the valley below paid its own price. At about 4 am on October 11, a torrent of mud and debris tore down the Budhi Gandaki in Gorkha. There had been no heavy rain that weekend. Authorities believe a dry landslide in Chumnubri dammed the river and then gave way. By 8.40 am, the river at Arughat stood above eight metres, against a danger mark of five. Between 35 and 40 houses were swept away, along with bridges, power towers and the construction camp of the 341 MW Budhi Gandaki hydropower project. Herders sheltering in sheds near the source are among the missing, and more than a hundred trekkers were stranded at Jagat.