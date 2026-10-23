Global temperature set to cross 2°C by mid-century

The latest report of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has assessed that the world is set to cross 2 degree Celsius of warming around mid-century despite a major acceleration in emission cuts in greenhouse gases (GHG). There is only a 50 per cent chance of returning to the 1.5°C goal by the end of the century, it indicates and says that it could even breach the upper limit target of 2°C under current policies. The report has flagged the need for urgent as well as stringent cuts to GHG emissions to minimise the magnitude and duration of overshoot and return to 1.5°C by the end of the century.

The report ‘The Emissions Gap Report 2026: The Point of Return’ looks at a ‘lowest possible’ 1.5°C overshoot scenario, in which peak warming by around the middle of the century is limited to 1.7-1.8°C and global temperature rise returning to or below 1.5°C by 2100.

“Every additional fraction of a degree and additional year of warming above 1.5°C increases climate impacts and risks, such as the deadly floods, heatwaves and wildfires that have plagued many nations this year,” said Inger Andersen, executive director of UNEP. “So, we must pull out all the stops to minimise peak warming and return to 1.5°C by the end of the century. This is possible.”

What about global effort?

The world has committed to tackling climate change, but the measures currently in place —even if all existing promises are fulfilled — may not be enough to prevent dangerous levels of global warming.

Researchers estimate that under current policies, global temperature could rise to 2.6 °C to 2.8 °C above pre-industrial levels this century, exceeding the 2 °C upper limit of the 2015 Paris Agreement targets to avoid the most dangerous consequences of climate change. The Earth’s average temperature is compared with the pre-industrial level, the average temperature before large-scale industrialisation.