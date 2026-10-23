Very strong El Nino to intensify during year-end

A very strong El Nino is likely to intensify towards the end of the year and raise the likelihood of above-normal temperature across the Indian subcontinent, according to the latest Global Seasonal Climate Update issued by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

The WMO’s seasonal outlook forecasts the average sea surface temperature anomaly in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific to reach around 3.8 degree Celsius above normal during the November-January season, with the warming expected to peak around December.

The strengthening El Nino, coupled with changes in other oceanic conditions, is expected to influence temperature and precipitation patterns across several regions.

Globally, the strongest rainfall signal is expected over the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, where the probability of above-normal precipitation is projected to rise sharply. In contrast, below-normal rainfall is forecast over extensive parts of the western Pacific and equatorial Atlantic, alongside a broad dry zone extending across parts of both hemispheres.