85% gone: Can artificial reefs save Kariyachalli Island from the sea?

Rebuilding the island’s natural defences

Kariyachalli is part of the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park, where islands are closely linked to the condition of surrounding coral reefs and seagrass meadows. Reefs act as natural breakwaters, dissipating wave energy before it reaches the shore. Seagrasses help bind sediments, stabilise the seabed and support marine organisms.

When these habitats deteriorate, the island loses part of its natural protection. Waves and currents can reach the shore with greater force, while the loss of sediment makes it harder for the landform to maintain its area.

Historical coral mining weakened the reef system, and recurring bleaching events have added to the damage. K Diraviya Raj, associate professor and coral reef researcher at the Suganthi Devadason Marine Research Institute (SDMRI), said bleaching had become a major threat after coral mining stopped.

“Coral mining was an issue before 2004. But in recent decades, coral bleaching has become the primary threat, not just in the Gulf of Mannar, but globally,” he said and added that severe bleaching events in 1998, 2010, 2016 and 2024, which, according to the assessment he described, had reduced coral cover by almost half. As the super El Nino is getting supercharged this year, the coming summer is going to be critical. There is a growing threat of another mass bleaching event.

SDMRI director Edward JK Patterson said the restoration effort was aimed at rebuilding the living ecosystem, not merely placing structures underwater. “What we are doing is restoring corals to keep the biomass intact.”

Of the original 21 islands in the region, only 19 remain. The loss makes it urgent to understand how the surviving islands are changing and where conservation interventions could have the greatest impact.

Engineering designed for local conditions

The 8,500 artificial reef modules deployed around Kariyachalli were designed with technical support from the Department of Ocean Engineering at IIT Madras. Their positioning was informed by bathymetry (the underwater topography) and wave dynamics, which help determine where structures can dissipate wave energy and encourage sediments to settle. The modules were made using high-grade concrete, cured for 28 days and subjected to compressive-strength testing. From the construction site, they were transported to a storage area at Sippikulam village, taken to a jetty and loaded onto a barge before being carried to their designated locations. Each module had to be placed according to a deployment layout based on site conditions.

The IIT Madras team led by S A Sannasiraj, Chair Professor in the Department of Ocean Engineering at IIT Madras, said the design needed to account for differences between islands. “Each island in the Gulf of Mannar is different in terms of orientation and coral or seagrass distribution around it. Hence, the reef module has been redesigned considering this bathymetry,” the team said. The structures are intended to serve two purposes. They can reduce the energy of incoming waves and create conditions in which sediments accumulate. Their hard surfaces can also provide a foothold for corals and other marine organisms. But completing deployment is only the beginning. Monitoring will be needed to establish whether the structures remain stable, alter wave conditions as intended, encourage sediment deposition and support biological colonisation without damaging existing habitats.