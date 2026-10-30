New study documents 75 edible beetle species across Northeast India

A study by entomologists has documented 75 beetle species consumed by Indigenous communities across Northeast India. Of these, 24 species have been reported as edible for the first time globally, while five others represent new records of edible use in India

The study by Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) gives a new glimpse into the ongoing research around sustainable sources of animal protein. Published in npj Entomology, a Nature Portfolio journal, the study spotlights the region’s rich biodiversity and traditional food knowledge, while underscoring the need to conserve both the insect species and their natural habitats.

With the global population growing, the study assumes significance as researchers explore alternative sources of nutritious and sustainable animal protein.

Conventional livestock production, including poultry and cattle farming, accounts for nearly 14.5 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and contributes to land degradation, as well as air and water pollution. This is why insects emerge as a potential alternative, offering protein, carbohydrates, essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals, the researchers said.