New study documents 75 edible beetle species across Northeast India

A study by entomologists has documented 75 beetle species consumed by Indigenous communities across Northeast India. Of these, 24 species have been reported as edible for the first time globally, while five others represent new records of edible use in India
The study by Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) gives a new glimpse into the ongoing research around sustainable sources of animal protein. Published in npj Entomology, a Nature Portfolio journal, the study spotlights the region’s rich biodiversity and traditional food knowledge, while underscoring the need to conserve both the insect species and their natural habitats.
With the global population growing, the study assumes significance as researchers explore alternative sources of nutritious and sustainable animal protein.
Conventional livestock production, including poultry and cattle farming, accounts for nearly 14.5 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and contributes to land degradation, as well as air and water pollution. This is why insects emerge as a potential alternative, offering protein, carbohydrates, essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals, the researchers said.
Led by Priyadarsanan Dharma Rajan of ATREE, the study was supported by the National Mission on Himalayan Studies under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.
The research team, comprising Swapnil S Boyane, Aavika Dhanda, AP Ranjith and T Shantibala, interviewed 162 people from nine Indigenous communities across Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland. The researchers also collected beetle specimens from the field for scientific identification. The study documented harvesting seasons and methods, culinary practices, cultural beliefs and medicinal uses associated with the insects. The findings revealed that several beetle species were specific to individual communities, with relatively little overlap in the species consumed.
The insects were collected from diverse habitats, including forests, bamboo clusters, paddy fields and wetlands. Depending on the species and its life stage, beetles were consumed boiled, roasted or fried, often prepared with bamboo shoots and locally available spices.
Nutritional analysis of four beetle species revealed considerable differences in their composition, with protein content ranging from 22.43 per cent to 61 per cent of dry weight. The common coconut pest Oryctes rhinoceros and weevils belonging to the genus Cyrtotrachelus recorded the highest protein levels, ranging from 46.44 per cent to 61 per cent. Aquatic beetles, meanwhile, showed comparatively lower protein content of 22.43 per cent to 23.23 per cent.
The researchers cautioned against generalising the nutritional value of all edible beetles, stressing that such claims must be linked to specific species and samples. Significant variations were also observed in lipid, moisture, ash, energy and mineral content.
The study, however, flagged growing conservation concerns. Around 79 per cent of the harvesters interviewed reported a decline in wood-boring beetle populations over the past decade. About 63 per cent attributed it to deforestation and habitat loss, while others pointed to increased harvesting driven by market demand.