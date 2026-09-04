Nepal flood puts a human face on the Himalayas’ rising climate toll

Jahangir Alam (55) has stopped trying to count what he lost. His house in Devighat is gone. So is his shop. The mosque where he served as Imam, and the madrasa where 15-16 children attended classes morning and evening, are no longer places he can return to. Nine members of his family escaped with what they were wearing. “I couldn’t sleep for three or four nights due to terror,” Alam told this reporter from a holding centre. “I only managed to sleep last night after taking sleeping pills.”
Devighat once had around 350 to 400 houses and a population of about 1,400. Alam says not a single house is now fit for habitation. Around 15 to 20 deaths had been confirmed from the area when he spoke, but residents were still searching through debris for relatives and neighbours.
The flood that reached Devighat on August 26 was not the kind of flood residents had learnt to live with. It came through a chain of events that began high in the Himalayas, where a mass of rock and ice collapsed and gathered water, mud, boulders and debris as it descended into the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.
Scientists at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) say the trigger has been established as a rock-and-ice avalanche, not a conventional glacial lake outburst flood. There had been a warning. But there was little time to understand what it meant. “The local authorities came to announce it via megaphones risking their own lives to warn us, but people didn’t take it seriously at first. They assumed it would be like previous minor floods, not realising it would be the most horrifying and destructive one yet,” said 29-year-old Nanu Maya Majhi, who fled her home with her husband, newborn and three young daughters. Scores of survivors from major marketplaces like Devighat, Trishuli and Dhunge, whom this newspaper spoke to at holding centres, said they saw water was rising, but did not know what was coming. “I thought the water would only rise along the banks,” said Gokul Chitrakar, a farmer who lost everything. He is now left with a 30 lakh bank loan taken just a few years back to build a house. He was seen trying to pull clothes and other belongings from the wreckage.
As TNIE travelled through the building rubbles at Devighat, the decomposing smell around the settlement was palpable. “The smell is from bodies,” says Ramji Prasad Gojurel (70). “There are human bodies and animal carcasses beneath the mud. My son worked in Dubai for 20 years and we built a house and now it is gone.”
What caused the flood?
The first scientific question after the disaster was whether a glacial lake had burst. It had not. Farooq Azam, senior cryosphere specialist at ICIMOD, said the evidence points to a rock-and-ice avalanche rather than a conventional glacial lake outburst flood, or GLOF. A large mass of rock and ice collapsed from high elevation. Azam estimates the moving mass contained roughly 65% rock and 35% ice.
As the rock and ice descended, friction generated heat. The ice melted and mixed with rock, sediment and water. What began as a mountain collapse became a slurry capable of moving rapidly down the valley. “The fall was more than a thousand metres,” Azam explained. “That generated enough frictional energy to melt ice and turn it into a kind of slurry or mud flow.” The US-based Center for Land Surface Hazards (CLaSH) scientific assessment supports this sequence. Satellite analysis places the source near Langtang Lirung glacier near Nepal-Tibet border and shows a large area measuring more than 1-km in length collapsed at high elevation. The resulting flood was heavily laden with sediment and moved through a narrow river corridor.
The flood, travelling at upwards of 164 km/hr, reached the town of Timure in approximately 16 minutes from the time of the initial collapse of the glacier and destroyed the upstream Rasuwagadi stream gauge before it could send an emergency warning. The flood destroyed three stream gauges (Rasuwagadi, Syabrubesi, and Phalakhu at Betrawati) and the most upstream stream gauge that remained operational, Galachi, which is located more than 80 km downstream, recorded a water height of 8.5 metres. Further downstream at Devighat, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) estimated a flood volume of 57.4 million cubic metres, approximately 19.96 million cubic meters above base flow. The timing also mattered. The disaster came after heavy monsoon rainfall, when soils and river channels downstream were already carrying large amounts of water.
“Entire valley was fully saturated with water. The rivers were already swollen. That saturation meant the moving material could mobilise more debris as it travelled downstream. And the Trishuli valley with its narrow geometry made the flow more deadlier,” Azam told TNIE. The moving mass picked up rocks, boulders, soil and structures as it travelled. Each destruction fed the next. The flood hit hydropower infrastructure, debris blocked the river, and the river found another route through settlements. What happened in Devighat therefore cannot be understood only as a flood. It was a cascading mountain hazard.
Climate question begins beneath the surface
Scientists are careful about making a direct attribution of the August 26 collapse to climate change. Azam says research is still under way. But there are reasons to examine the climate connection. Glaciers are retreating, exposing darker rock surfaces that absorb more heat. At elevations of roughly 5,000 to 6,000 metres, permafrost binds rock and sediment together. As temperatures rise, those frozen layers can degrade.
“Permafrost is another cryospheric component that stores water in the frozen state, or we can simply term it as frozen soil,” Azam says. “There are chances that because of the extreme warming over the recent decades, permafrost layers below the surface are also warming up and are degrading.”
The Himalayan landscape is also geologically young. Much of the central Himalayan terrain consists of sedimentary rock that is naturally susceptible to weathering. “So it seems like a combination of several factors.”
Scientists say the question is not whether climate change alone caused one rock mass to collapse on one particular morning. The question is whether warming is changing the conditions under which such failures occur.
The scientific evidence from the wider Hindu Kush Himalaya shows that the background conditions are changing rapidly. ICIMOD’s assessments show that glaciers in the region lost ice 65% faster in the 2010s than in the previous decade. Glacier mass loss has continued to accelerate, while the region’s snow, ice and permafrost systems are undergoing changes that affect water supplies and hazards. The latest 2026 ICIMOD glacier assessment says ice-loss rates across the HKH have doubled since 2000, with some glaciers losing up to 27 metres of ice thickness since 1975. Nearly two billion people downstream depend on the region’s mountain water systems. That is the larger climate story behind the mud covering Devighat.
The warning may have been hidden in the mountain
For years, much of the focus of Himalayan early-warning work has been on glacial lakes and understandably so. A lake can be mapped. Its size can be measured. Its expansion can be tracked by satellites. Sensors can monitor water levels. A hanging glacier or unstable rock mass is different. It can move without forming a lake. And it can fail before people downstream understand that anything is happening. Scientists now want to detect the small movements called the creeping, that may precede a collapse. The assessment done by US-based Center for Land Surface Hazards and Beijing-based Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research offers some clues. The US report claimed records from a monitoring station around 20 km from the source area show unusually high temperatures in the weeks before the event, reaching nearly 30°C at the station the day before the collapse. In the three days before the failure, the station recorded rapid morning temperature changes.
The assessment says these rapid changes may have contributed to frost cracking and instability, although the evidence is not sufficient to establish a direct causal link. Chinese researchers claimed to have detected unusual movement in the glacier, along with changes in the slope. Their analysis suggests that cracks may have developed months before in the ice and that sections of the slope may have become increasingly unstable. The findings, however, are preliminary. The researchers have not concluded that the glacier’s movement was a definite warning sign of the disaster. Azam says it is now important to study the temperature anomalies in upper reaches and creeping in hanging glaciers to avoid further human losses.
Revival of SERVIR project crucial
That is where the ‘shut down’ SERVIR project is crucial. Saswata Sanyal, a DRR specialist at ICIMOD, says conventional 30-metre satellite imagery is not enough to detect movements of centimetres or metres. “For this kind of work, we need sub-metre data,” he said.
High-resolution imagery exists through commercial satellite systems. But it costs money. The SERVIR programme had helped institutions access satellite information, analytical tools and technical capacity. After USAID funding for the programme was stopped, access to some datasets became harder. “We need high-resolution data. At the moment, we don’t have anything like that, Sanyal said.”
Azam suggested one possible approach of combining frequent high-resolution imagery with artificial intelligence. A system could compare images repeatedly, identify areas where the surface is moving and flag them as potential hotspots. Scientists could then examine those locations. “It is feasible, but the point is, we need high-resolution images. We also need high resolution weather forecasts for which we need more weather stations. Atmospheric sciences can contribute but not much data is available. Only after these measures can we do mitigation in the Himalayas.”
India cannot look at Nepal as a separate disaster
“India and Nepal represent one contiguous landscape,” climate writer Hridayesh Joshi said. He pointed to records of 681 avalanches in the high mountains of Asia over five decades, causing around 3,100 deaths. About 60 avalanches in Nepal and India accounted for roughly 1,400 deaths, he said.
“Kedarnath was the turning point. Now this massive flood in Nepal is close to that,” Joshi said.
The warning is relevant to Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir and other Himalayan regions.
India has already experienced the 2013 Kedarnath disaster, the 2021 Chamoli rock-ice avalanche and the 2023 South Lhonak glacial lake outburst flood in Sikkim. After the Nepal disaster, Sikkim has identified 40 high-risk glacial lakes, including 16 in its highest-risk category, and is working on monitoring and mitigation measures.
The challenge is no longer limited to glacial lakes. The Himalayas contain glaciers, hanging ice, unstable slopes, permafrost and river valleys increasingly occupied by people and infrastructure. The region supports more than 240 million people in its mountain areas and provides water and ecosystem services to around 1.65 billion people downstream. The consequences therefore extend far beyond the people living beside the Trishuli.
The mountains are also being developed faster. Roads are being cut into slopes. Hydropower stations are being built along rivers. Markets are expanding along highways. Tourism is growing. Houses are moving into valleys.
Joshi said habitation in high mountain areas has increased by nearly 600% over five decades, increasing the number of people and assets exposed to mountain hazards. The Nepal disaster showed what happens when infrastructure sits directly in the path of a cascading event.
Nepal asks who pays
Prime Minister Balendra Shah has taken the disaster beyond the question of rescue and reconstruction. He has argued that Nepal should take its climate losses to the international community. “It is now time for us to strongly raise with the international community the issue of the disasters we are experiencing as a result of climate change,” Shah said.
Ulka Kelkar, executive director for climate, economics and finance at WRI India, said the international Loss and Damage Fund must move from promise to implementation. “We must make sure we operationalise the pledges that were made,” Kelkar said. “If the target of $300 billion per year were actually met, then a country like Nepal, which is putting a bill of $5 billion dollars, actually has some hope of accessing this funding,” she said. Nepal has formally sought support from the Loss and Damage Fund.
(This reporter is a resident fellow of the Climate Change Media Hub at the Asian College of Journalism. The programme is supported by Interlink Academy Germany)