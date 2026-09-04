Nepal flood puts a human face on the Himalayas’ rising climate toll

Jahangir Alam (55) has stopped trying to count what he lost. His house in Devighat is gone. So is his shop. The mosque where he served as Imam, and the madrasa where 15-16 children attended classes morning and evening, are no longer places he can return to. Nine members of his family escaped with what they were wearing. “I couldn’t sleep for three or four nights due to terror,” Alam told this reporter from a holding centre. “I only managed to sleep last night after taking sleeping pills.”

Devighat once had around 350 to 400 houses and a population of about 1,400. Alam says not a single house is now fit for habitation. Around 15 to 20 deaths had been confirmed from the area when he spoke, but residents were still searching through debris for relatives and neighbours.

The flood that reached Devighat on August 26 was not the kind of flood residents had learnt to live with. It came through a chain of events that began high in the Himalayas, where a mass of rock and ice collapsed and gathered water, mud, boulders and debris as it descended into the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.

Scientists at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) say the trigger has been established as a rock-and-ice avalanche, not a conventional glacial lake outburst flood. There had been a warning. But there was little time to understand what it meant. “The local authorities came to announce it via megaphones risking their own lives to warn us, but people didn’t take it seriously at first. They assumed it would be like previous minor floods, not realising it would be the most horrifying and destructive one yet,” said 29-year-old Nanu Maya Majhi, who fled her home with her husband, newborn and three young daughters. Scores of survivors from major marketplaces like Devighat, Trishuli and Dhunge, whom this newspaper spoke to at holding centres, said they saw water was rising, but did not know what was coming. “I thought the water would only rise along the banks,” said Gokul Chitrakar, a farmer who lost everything. He is now left with a 30 lakh bank loan taken just a few years back to build a house. He was seen trying to pull clothes and other belongings from the wreckage.

As TNIE travelled through the building rubbles at Devighat, the decomposing smell around the settlement was palpable. “The smell is from bodies,” says Ramji Prasad Gojurel (70). “There are human bodies and animal carcasses beneath the mud. My son worked in Dubai for 20 years and we built a house and now it is gone.”