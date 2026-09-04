World likely to breach 1.5°C warming limit: UN

NEW DELHI: The United Nations Environment Programme has said that global temperature rise due to climate change is expected to exceed the 1.5°C mark, which was conceived earlier. More importantly, it has said that this breach is likely to take place within the next few years, pushing climate risks to increasingly dangerous levels.

In a report titled “Limiting Overshoot”, the UN body said that the most optimistic scenario suggests that temperature rise may peak at 1.8°C above pre-industrial levels, while other scenarios predict even higher peaks.

The UN body said that strong political will, multilateral cooperation, effective policies, inclusive governance and financial support are crucial enabling conditions for effective action, noting that such an approach should be rooted in the principles of equity and justice. It said that countries with a greater responsibility for climate change should act swiftly and with highest ambition.

The report also states that the rising temperatures are leading to a faster rate of acidification in the Indian Ocean, which is shrinking the habitable zone of marine ecosystems by 200 meters. This faster acidification will make it more difficult for certain sea animals, particularly marine calcifiers, like corals, oysters, clams and some types of plankton, to build and maintain their shells or skeletons. Ocean acidification occurs when seawater becomes more acidic due to the ocean absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.