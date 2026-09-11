Himalayan water bomb ticking over Nepal-China ‘Tatopani’ border

The road to Nepal’s northern gateway with China is less a highway than a precarious line etched into the mountainside.

On one side, the slope rises almost vertically, scarred by fresh landslides and piles of loose rock. On the other, the Bhote Koshi plunges through a deep gorge. The Araniko Highway narrows repeatedly into rough tracks where trucks crawl over freshly dumped stones, while excavators work below unstable slopes. A single mistake, another spell of intense rain or a fresh slope failure can sever the only road linking this part of Nepal to China.

This is the landscape through which The New Indian Express travelled towards Tatopani-Liping, one of Nepal’s principal China trade gateways, where fear has acquired a new dimension after the catastrophic rock-ice avalanche and flood that devastated the Rasuwagadhi corridor on August 26. The road itself is already warning enough. Sections have repeatedly subsided into the Bhote Koshi, while landslides at several points have cut traffic for days and weeks. In August, China temporarily closed the Tatopani crossing because of landslide risks on the Nepali side.

Upstream, another question hangs over the valley. What happens if an unstable glacial lake or a collapsing glacier-fed slope unleashes another sudden flood into the Bhote Koshi? The fear is not of one confirmed “water bomb” sitting immediately above Tatopani. It is of a wider chain of hazards, including expanding glacial lakes, unstable ice, steep rock slopes, landslides and rivers that can rapidly transform a relatively small high-altitude failure into a devastating debris-laden flood.

For the people living here, however, the danger is not something they need a scientific paper to explain. They have watched the river take homes. They have watched the highway disappear. And now they have watched Rasuwagadhi disappear.

Living in constant fear

The vulnerability becomes particularly evident at Bahrabise, the major market area along the route and a settlement built in the flood-prone valley.

Hemantha Shrestha, a local businessman and politician from Bahrabise, points out the extent of the settlement and its importance to the surrounding communities. “This market is 300 years old. It’s a historical market,” he says, recalling the last major Bhote Koshi flood. Seven houses standing along the riverbank were swept away, he says.

“When the Trishuli flood came here, the local people were very scared. They are very troubled, but there is no alternative place,” Shrestha says. The government, he adds, has not made any alternative arrangements for them to live. “Even while holding fear in their hearts, they are living right here,” he says.