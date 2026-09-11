Mystery of the cute baby apes

Five baby orangutans rescued from a forest in Balasore district have put the spotlight back on the possible changing trends of the global smuggling network. The Odisha government handed over the probe to a Special Task Force (STF), which will work in close coordination with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, an autonomous agency under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

While the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the young red apes have prompted investigators to look beyond the rescue itself, smuggling from Myanmar or Bangladesh through West Bengal appears a possibility.

According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime’s World Wildlife Crime Report 2024, the global illegal wildlife trade involves at least 4,000 species with the market size estimated at a mind-boggling USD 20 billion per annum. The report places India not only as a source country for elephant tusks, tiger and leopard skins, red sanders and pangolin scales, but also as a transit hub for exotic animals and birds from Southeast Asia.

As for the orangutans, two babies were rescued during their trafficking to Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru in 2015, which led investigators to believe that the smuggling route ran via Kolkata to Odisha and beyond. Another such case was discovered in Mumbai in 2020.

However, three subsequent cases in 2022-23 showed that the transit route was via Mizoram, which shares a substantial border with Myanmar. Indian agencies that busted the operation found Sumatran orangutans being smuggled from Indonesia, where these red apes are a protected species.