Centre orders studies on 4 bear species amid rising conflicts

With human-bear conflicts on the rise in parts of the country, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has directed initiation of studies on four bear species to draw up comprehensive conservation plans and identify measures to minimise such conflicts.

As of now, the ministry has a conservation plan only for the sloth bear. The proposed exercise will bring the Himalayan black bear, Himalayan brown bear and sun bear under the expanded conservation framework.

The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has been entrusted with the task of undertaking scientific studies, including on the impact of climate change on the hibernation patterns of bears and the factors driving their increasing presence in human-dominated landscapes. The move comes amid a rise in human-bear encounters, particularly in Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. In Uttarakhand, human-black bear conflict has reportedly resulted in around 117 injuries and eight fatalities annually. In Jammu and Kashmir, black bear encounters are estimated to cause 20-30 deaths and 300-400 injuries every year, particularly in orchard areas adjoining forests.