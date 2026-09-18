Himalayan warming threatens India’s economy

As Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah prepares to address the United Nations General Assembly on September 24, fresh scientific assessments have put the Himalayan climate crisis and its economic consequences in sharp focus, warning that rapid warming is destabilising glaciers, permafrost and mountain slopes and pushing disasters beyond the limits of existing adaptation systems.

Shah is scheduled to address the general debate of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York. Nepal’s Foreign Ministry has said the August 26 disaster in Rasuwa, which caused extensive loss of life and property, has reinforced the country’s position as being on the frontline of the climate crisis.

The timing of the address comes as the Prosperous and Resilient Himalayas report, prepared by Systemiq and the Integrated Mountain Initiative (IMI), with the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment as a key knowledge partner, warns that the Himalayas underpin 21.5% of India’s GDP, equivalent to `64.8 lakh crore. The report says the figure represents economic activity directly and indirectly dependent on Himalayan water, rather than an estimate of ecosystem-service value or climate damage.

The report makes the case that the Himalayas need to be treated as national economic infrastructure because rivers originating in the mountains support wheat and rice production across the Indo-Gangetic plains, tea production in Assam and Bengal, hydropower in the Northeast and downstream pilgrimage economies. It estimates that the Himalayan states themselves capture only about 5% of the GDP ultimately underpinned by the mountain system, with roughly 15 percentage points accruing downstream.

“The Himalayan region is critical to India’s water, biodiversity, climate, and ecological security,” said Dr Indra D Bhatt, Director of the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment and Sustainable Development, in the report. He said protecting the fragile mountain ecosystems through science, innovation and community participation was essential for a resilient and sustainable future.

The economic dependence, however, is increasingly being accompanied by escalating physical risks. The report says the Himalayas constitute about 18% of India’s land area but account for around 35% of its disasters. It cites the 2013 Uttarakhand disaster, the 2021 Chamoli disaster and the 2023 Sikkim glacial lake outburst flood, while noting that India now has 56 glacial lakes classified as very high risk. The August 26 Nepal disaster comes as a striking example of how these risks can cascade.