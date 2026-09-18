Two flowering plants added to Andaman and Nicobar’s flora

Two flowering plants, one from the Nicobar Islands and the other from the Andamans, have been recorded from the Andaman and Nicobar Archipelago for the first time, expanding the known plant diversity of the islands.

The study has also resolved the identity of a plant earlier considered endemic to the archipelago and excluded another species from its flora after researchers found no verifiable evidence of its occurrence.

The findings are part of a study titled “Taxonomic Notes and New Records of Lythraceae from the Andaman and Nicobar Archipelago, India”, authored by researchers including Arikrishnan Parthiban, Ladan Rasingam, Sagarika Kumari and Lal Ji Singh.

Researchers recorded Cuphea carthagenensis from Great Nicobar Island, marking the first confirmed natural occurrence of the genus Cuphea in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. A small annual herb growing up to around 50 cm, C. carthagenensis has erect, branched stems and small opposite leaves. Its tiny flowers occur singly in the leaf axils. Native to tropical America, the species has become naturalised in several parts of the world and is commonly found in disturbed habitats, including cultivated fields, bare ground and roadside ditches. The species was first traced in the islands through a herbarium specimen collected from Campbell Bay in 2011 and identified at the time as Ammannia baccifera. Its occurrence was confirmed after another specimen was collected from Magar Nallah in Campbell Bay in April 2026.