Two unrelated cheetah males strike a bond of brothers at Kuno

Two young male cheetahs from different parts of the world appear to have formed an unlikely alliance at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, offering wildlife researchers a rare glimpse into the social behaviour of the species under Project Cheetah.

One was born in India, the other travelled thousands of kilometres from Botswana. Unrelated and raised in different environments, the two appear to have chosen each other as companions. On the African plains, male cheetahs are rarely entirely solitary. Brothers from the same litter often leave their mother together and remain companions for years, hunting side by side, patrolling territories and defending each other against rivals.

At Kuno, however, KNG23 and Botswana-born CCB4 appear to be testing one of the established patterns of cheetah behavior and on their way to forming a rare coalition of unrelated male cheetahs.

KNG23, born to South African female Nirva, was separated from his mother, brother and sister in March 2026 after suffering a minor injury that required isolation. CCB4 was among the nine cheetahs from Botswana flown to India on February 28, 2026, and was then separated from his two sisters. The two males had no history together. But a series of encounters appears to have changed that. After recovering, KNG23 was reunited with his family and released into the wild with his mother, brother and sister on May 30. Yet, his interest in CCB4 appeared to persist. Even while separated from the Botswana-born male by a fence, KNG23 continued to show an interest in him.