Is organic farming really greener? Data tells a different story

When consumers deliberate over organic versus conventional produce, the implicit assumption is almost always that organic is greener. However, rigorous data syntheses reveal a far more nuanced picture, demonstrating that organic farming is not inherently better for the climate or water quality and often carries significant ecological trade-offs.

A major meta-analysis published in Communications Earth & Environment by Fatemeh Hashemi and colleagues, compiled across 100 comparative assessment studies, evaluates how organic and conventional agriculture stack up across key environmental metrics.

According to an analysis published on Our World in Data by researcher Hannah Ritchie, organic farming achieves clear victories in ecotoxicity and local biodiversity, but conventional farming dominates in land efficiency, while climate emissions and water pollution end up in a draw.

Organic farming excels in minimising local chemical pollution. As synthetic pesticides and fertilisers are restricted, organic systems consistently achieve much lower ecotoxicity scores, protecting local plants, insects, and aquatic life.

Consequently, organic fields host a greater abundance and diversity of species. However, these environmental gains come at a severe cost to land footprint.

As organic methods rely on natural inputs and mechanical weed control, crop yields are substantially lower. Across the 100 studies analysed, organic farming required a median of 64 per cent more land to produce the same amount of food as conventional farming.

When measuring greenhouse gas emissions, acidification, and eutrophication per kilogram of food, there is no statistically significant difference between organic and conventional systems.

Synthetic fertiliser production makes conventional farming energy-intensive, releasing nitrous oxide once applied to the soil. Yet, organic farming relies on manure, compost, or cover crops, which release nitrous oxide similarly while requiring larger land areas and more fuel-intensive mechanical tillage.

The emissions generated by farming choices dwarf the impact of farming methods themselves.