Forgotten knowledge: Ancient wisdom can shine light on elephant conservation

A new research paper sheds light on India’s specialised knowledge of Asian elephants over thousands of years in the current context of rising human-elephant conflict (HEC). It highlights that valuable traditions and archival information about human-elephant coexistence are often overlooked.

India’s ancient knowledge system related to elephants’ behaviour, health, training and management therefore deserves to be studied, analysed and carefully adopted in modern elephant conservation systems.

Approximately 700 humans and over 100 elephants lose their lives each year due to HEC, shaping public perception of these majestic creatures. Such incidents frequently frame the discourse around elephants in terms of conservation, captivity, and animal welfare, creating a complex narrative. The paper, published in the Journal of Wildlife Science, titled ‘Gaja-sastra: India’s Forgotten Elephant Science,’ advocates for a re-evaluation of India’s historical relationship with elephants in light of these conflicts.

Authored by Ramesh Kumar Pandey, who has dedicated years to observing and documenting the lives of elephants, the research emphasizes that ancient wisdom should not be blindly resurrected or romanticized. Instead, it should be critically examined alongside modern scientific approaches.

“Ancient knowledge should not be blindly revived or romanticised, but critically studied alongside modern science. Doing so could help us understand how human–elephant relationships have changed and whether some historically accumulated knowledge can contribute to the difficult task of conserving elephants in a rapidly developing India,” asserts Pandey.

What does it entail?

The research analyses classic elephant-related texts such as Gajashastra, Hastyayurveda, Matanglila, Manasollasa and Hastividyarava. These foundational works demonstrate that elephants were central to societal structures rather than marginalized entities. They held crucial roles in warfare, statecraft, forestry, transportation, and royal power. The presence of trained elephants could dramatically influence the outcomes of battles and wars, while their attributes served as a symbol of royal authority.

Caring for these elephants required immense resources and diligent oversight. Losing an elephant to illness or poor handling was not merely an individual loss; it was a considerable political setback. Elephants were regarded as royal assets, often utilized in diplomacy and as a manifestation of sovereignty, enhancing the prestige of the king.