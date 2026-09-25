Forgotten knowledge: Ancient wisdom can shine light on elephant conservation

A new research paper sheds light on India’s specialised knowledge of Asian elephants over thousands of years in the current context of rising human-elephant conflict (HEC). It highlights that valuable traditions and archival information about human-elephant coexistence are often overlooked.
India’s ancient knowledge system related to elephants’ behaviour, health, training and management therefore deserves to be studied, analysed and carefully adopted in modern elephant conservation systems.
Approximately 700 humans and over 100 elephants lose their lives each year due to HEC, shaping public perception of these majestic creatures. Such incidents frequently frame the discourse around elephants in terms of conservation, captivity, and animal welfare, creating a complex narrative. The paper, published in the Journal of Wildlife Science, titled ‘Gaja-sastra: India’s Forgotten Elephant Science,’ advocates for a re-evaluation of India’s historical relationship with elephants in light of these conflicts.
Authored by Ramesh Kumar Pandey, who has dedicated years to observing and documenting the lives of elephants, the research emphasizes that ancient wisdom should not be blindly resurrected or romanticized. Instead, it should be critically examined alongside modern scientific approaches.
“Ancient knowledge should not be blindly revived or romanticised, but critically studied alongside modern science. Doing so could help us understand how human–elephant relationships have changed and whether some historically accumulated knowledge can contribute to the difficult task of conserving elephants in a rapidly developing India,” asserts Pandey.
What does it entail?
The research analyses classic elephant-related texts such as Gajashastra, Hastyayurveda, Matanglila, Manasollasa and Hastividyarava. These foundational works demonstrate that elephants were central to societal structures rather than marginalized entities. They held crucial roles in warfare, statecraft, forestry, transportation, and royal power. The presence of trained elephants could dramatically influence the outcomes of battles and wars, while their attributes served as a symbol of royal authority.
Caring for these elephants required immense resources and diligent oversight. Losing an elephant to illness or poor handling was not merely an individual loss; it was a considerable political setback. Elephants were regarded as royal assets, often utilized in diplomacy and as a manifestation of sovereignty, enhancing the prestige of the king.
Kautilya’s Arthasastra, composed in the 3rd century BC, emphasizes the importance of elephants as vital components of state power, blending military, economic, and administrative significance. The text denotes forest reserves (Gaja-van) that reflect early forms of state-controlled conservation, prohibiting the unauthorized killing or injury of elephants.
Another significant text, Brihat Samhita by Varahamihira, is an encyclopaedic volume highlighting elephants within an astrological and omenological framework. It categorizes elephants based on auspicious and inauspicious traits, classifying them into four morphological types - prosperous, slow, wild, and hybrid - based on physical characteristics. This classification aids caregivers in selecting suitable elephants for purposes of royalty, forestry, or warfare, and provides insight into their behaviours and meanings for veterinary science.
The Gajashastra text outlines detailed descriptions of elephants, covering body proportions, posture, tusk shapes, eye movements, gait, and vocalizations. These insights were not purely for aesthetic appreciation; they helped predict temperament and learning capabilities under stress. Certain physical features correlated with calmness and reliability, while others were indicative of volatility or resistance to training, guiding trainers on how to interact with specific elephants.
In another ancient text Hastyayurveda serves as a crucial document on elephant healthcare and outlines medicinal practices. It discusses elephants’ behaviour and prescribes treatments drawn from plant and mineral sources, alongside recommended diets. This scripture is notably among the earliest veterinary traditions dedicated specifically to elephant health.
In Matangalia, the text addresses the psychological aspects of elephants, detailing how they convey fear, stress, fatigue, illness, or aggression through changes in posture, movement, sound, and interactions with handlers. Similarly, Manasollasa, written during the reign of Western Chalukya King Somesvara III in the 12th century AD, dedicates a chapter to elephants, outlining their critical roles in medieval Indian polity and warfare.
Lastly, the more recent Hastividyarava (Ocean of Elephant Knowledge), completed in 1734 CE under the patronage of the Ahom kings of Assam, serves as a pictorial guide to various aspects of elephant science.
Overall, the research underscores the necessity of re-examining and integrating India’s historical knowledge on elephants into contemporary conservation efforts, aiming for a balanced approach to coexistence with these majestic creatures while addressing modern challenges.