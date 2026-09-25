How grassland revival fuelled Indian gaur population in Debrigarh sanctuary

Habitat management can make or break flagship species in a critical wildlife landscape. Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, one of Odisha’s prime protected areas, has presented a shining example of how scientific landscape-level experiment in grassland restoration can reshape habitat conditions for Indian Gaur, its flagship species.

Over the last five years, Debrigarh has systematically expanded, restored and managed its open habitats, developing around 2,500 hectares of meadow and grassland across the sanctuary. The intervention has focused on increasing native forage, removing invasive vegetation and reclaiming nearly 500 hectare of erstwhile village landscapes after relocation, effectively adding more productive feeding space to a sanctuary otherwise dominated by forests.

The numbers speak. Debrigarh’s gaur population has risen from 659 in 2024 to 778 in 2025 and 848 in 2026. Alongside habitat restoration, greater availability of inviolate wildlife space and efforts to reduce human disturbance have aided the impressive population growth, although such trends are influenced by multiple ecological and demographic factors. About 7-9 per cent per cent of the sanctuary comprises meadow and grassland habitats where an inventory has recorded 107 grass species. Heteropogon, Dichanthium, Chloris, Cynodon, Panicum and other native grasses form part of the forage base for herbivores.

The grassland management at Debrigarh is a sustained, year-round exercise aimed at ensuring adequate forage for herbivores. Every monsoon, more than 10,000 kg of grass seeds are broadcast across managed areas to strengthen native grass regeneration. Two two-hectare relief enclosures have also been established as part of the long-term grassland management programme.