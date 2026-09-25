Nepal's plea at UNGA: Climate justice cannot remain a beautiful phrase

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah has used his maiden address to the United Nations General Assembly to demand a stronger international response to climate-induced disasters, arguing that countries with low historical emissions should not be left to bear the financial burden of a crisis they contributed little to creating.

Speaking against the backdrop of the devastating August 26 Bhotekoshi-Trishuli floods, Shah called for the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC) to be translated into concrete financial and institutional support.

“Climate justice cannot remain a beautiful phrase in a United Nations document,” Shah said, stressing that vulnerable countries need resources to rebuild rather than repeatedly borrow to recover from disasters.

The floods and associated cascading hazards have killed more than 1,400 people, while thousands remain missing, according to figures cited by the Nepalese government. Nepal has estimated that physical recovery could require resources equivalent to about 10% of its GDP.

Shah described the disaster as a “mountain tsunami” and warned that the consequences extended beyond Nepal. He said the disaster demonstrated how climate risks in the Himalayas transcend national boundaries, with the impacts spreading across the Nepal-China border and downstream into India.

“Climate change does not recognise borders. Glaciers and floods do not travel with stamps and passports,” he said.

Nepal contributes less than 0.1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, Shah pointed out, yet faces retreating glaciers, unstable mountain slopes, unpredictable rivers and increasingly destructive disasters. He said climate disasters were no longer simply humanitarian emergencies but development crises that destroy infrastructure and erase years of economic progress.