80% disabled Indians can’t get health cover — and insurers rarely explain why

The white paper highlights that insurers often reject applications from individuals with disabilities without citing medical grounds or offering formal explanations—an approach that runs counter to obligations under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and guidelines issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). Many applicants, the report notes, are either asked to undergo excessive medical tests, charged unaffordable premiums, or quietly excluded through policy terms that are difficult to contest.

At the launch event, disability rights groups argued that these hurdles effectively deny people with disabilities a basic financial safeguard. They pointed out that a large share of out-of-pocket medical spending in India comes from households with limited income, and the absence of insurance forces families to dip into savings, take loans, or forgo essential care. Policymakers at the event acknowledged that the sector still struggles to reconcile actuarial risk assessments with inclusion mandates, and said that clearer regulatory enforcement and greater transparency in underwriting are needed.

From the industry’s perspective, insurers say the challenge lies in balancing commercial risk with social responsibility. Some executives at the roundtable indicated that the sector is open to designing more inclusive products, but emphasised the need for better data on disability-related health risks, support for high-risk pools, and incentives that make inclusive insurance financially viable. However, disability groups countered that the lack of data is itself a consequence of historical exclusion, and cannot be used to justify continued denial.

Analysts note that India has made progress in expanding access to insurance through government-backed schemes, but these programmes often provide only basic cover and do not address the structural bias seen in the private market. Without broader reform in underwriting norms, grievance-redress systems and product design, they argue, universal health coverage will remain incomplete.

The white paper calls for time-bound action: mandatory disclosure of reasons for rejection, standardised underwriting guidelines across insurers, stronger oversight by regulators, and active participation of disabled persons’ organisations in policy decisions. It also recommends targeted awareness campaigns, arguing that many people with disabilities are not aware of their insurance rights or the protections offered under current law.

The paper paints a clear picture of a system where legal guarantees exist on paper but fail in practice, says a senior executive from a leading health NGO. As stakeholders at the event stressed, bridging this gap is not only a matter of compliance but also a necessary step toward building a fairer and more resilient health-care landscape. The challenge now is whether insurers, government agencies and advocacy groups can push through coordinated reforms to ensure that disability is no longer a barrier to basic financial protection, he noted.