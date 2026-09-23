Put down the kombucha. Pick up the sabzi

Bengaluru health coach Sarah Nicole Edwards has bad news for the supplement aisle and good news for your mother's kitchen.

Somewhere in India right now, a family WhatsApp group is declaring dragon fruit the cure for everything. Sarah Nicole Edwards would like a word.

The founder of Copper & Cloves, a Bengaluru café, and a self-described "health and habits coach," Ms. Edwards sat down with me to dismantle the wellness industry's favourite fairy tale: that one product can fix your gut.

"It simply can't," she said. An off-the-shelf probiotic might improve things by "maybe 10 percent." The other 90 lives on your plate: in fibre, in naturally fermented foods like kanji and curd and, above all, in variety.

That, she concedes, is the problem. "That idea can't go viral because there's no hook." Acai had its moment. So did kale, blueberries and, lately, sardines. Ms. Edwards has no quarrel with any of them. She would simply like to nominate a homegrown challenger: amla. It's tangy, loaded with vitamin C and long overdue its time in the sun.

Her sharpest words are reserved for the humble calorie. The belief that weight loss cures everything, she argued, is the most dangerous myth in Indian homes. It sends people skipping nuts and seeds, going hungry and then surrendering to a junk-food binge by evening. The goal should be health gained, not kilos lost.

Nor does she want anyone tracking sleep, steps and macros to the gram. "Learn it once," she advised, "and then trust your instinct."

Her recipe for lasting change is almost comically modest. Borrowing from the behaviour scientist BJ Fogg's "tiny habits," she prescribes a sprinkle of pomegranate seeds with lunch, bedtime 15 minutes earlier and one healthy meal a week. It sounds like nothing. That is precisely why it sticks.

And for surviving a Bengaluru traffic jam? Skip the extra coffee. Reach for dark chocolate.

Key Takeaways

Build the plate, not the pill. Picture your plate as roughly half sabzi and dal, a quarter carbs and a quarter protein. Eat as many colours and textures as you can. About 30 grams of fibre a day is a guide, not a scorecard.

Go tiny, not total. The "from Monday I'm doing health" overhaul rarely lasts past 30 days. Start with one small habit, let it settle, then add the next.



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